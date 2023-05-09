Chef Holdings, Inc. Announces CEO Transition

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Holdings, Inc., the parent company of CTI Foods, LLC and Liguria Foods, LLC, announced today that its Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Buccheri, have decided to implement a leadership change as the company continues its rapid growth. The Board of Directors of Chef Holdings has appointed Terence "Terry" O'Brien to succeed Buccheri effective May 10, 2023.

Buccheri was appointed CEO of Chef Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiary entities in May 2019. Since that time, CTI has seen marked improvement across its portfolio of facilities and products. The company is now seen as the premier product development partner for leading restaurants, co-manufacturing, and other B2B customers across the United States.

"My work for CTI has been an extraordinary experience," said Buccheri. "I have been fortunate to benefit from so many incredible team members on our lines, in our plants, and leading our functions from here in Southlake. As I depart to pursue the next chapter of my career, I know that the CTI team is set up to continue to thrive under Terry's leadership going forward."

"Mike has been an asset and incredible leader for CTI's turnaround, navigating COVID, and putting this company on the path to greater growth," said Jim Clough, Board Chairman. "We thank him for his service over the past four years and we wish him the best of luck in all of his future endeavors."

O'Brien brings nearly forty years of food industry experience to Chef Holdings, including senior leadership roles at Dean Foods and Frito-Lay, and turnaround success as CEO at Brach's Confections.

"We know Terry is going to be a difference maker," said Clough. "Terry's experience across the food manufacturing industry and extensive experience at the helm of similar companies are going to make a very positive immediate impact for CTI's customers and team."

O'Brien most recently led CP Foods North America, the leading North American frozen foods platform for co-manufacturing, private brands and custom foodservice foods. As CEO, he doubled the revenue of the business and lead its financial and operational turnaround.

"I couldn't be more excited to join CTI Foods and its parent company," said O'Brien. "I applaud the huge strides the company has made since 2019. I look forward to continuing to support CTI's customer base as our primary focus and to supporting the continued growth of this industry-leading company."

Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, CTI is a culinary-driven company that offers a diverse range of custom food solutions to the foodservice, retail, industrial, and co-manufacturing channels, including raw, pre-cooked, and fully-cooked protein, dry sausage, soups, sauces, and dehydrated beans. CTI has six state-of-the-art food processing facilities and has over 1,500 employees across its Idaho, Iowa, California, Kentucky and Texas locations.

View original content:

SOURCE CTI Foods