FDA Roundup: May 09, 2023

On Friday, the FDA granted marketing authorization of the VITROS Immunodiagnostic Products Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG Reagent Pack for use with the VITROS Immunodiagnostic Products Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG Calibrator and the VITROS Immunodiagnostic Products Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total Reagent Pack for use with the VITROS Immunodiagnostic Products Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Total for use with the VITROS Immunodiagnostic Products Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG Calibrator, both manufactured by Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. These tests are intended for prescription use only for the qualitative detection of IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in human serum and plasma samples collected on or after 15 days post-symptom onset as an aid in identifying individuals who have an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2 from either a recent or prior infection. Serology tests detect the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 and do not detect the virus itself. This is one reason that serology tests should not be used to diagnose or exclude acute COVID-19 infection. The sensitivity of the tests in early infection is unknown. Negative results do not mean that the tested individual is free from an acute SARS-CoV-2 infection. If acute infection is suspected, diagnostic testing, such as a PCR or antigen test for COVID-19, is necessary.



These are the first marketing authorizations for serology COVID-19 tests using a traditional premarket review process. The granting of these De Novo requests for Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., is the latest example of the FDA's ongoing commitment to maintain access to tests related to COVID-19.