Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Awards 60 Community College Students a National Transfer Scholarship to Attend Four-Year Institutions

LANSDOWNE, Va., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation today named 60 high-achieving community college students as recipients of the Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. The highly competitive national scholarship aims for Scholars to complete their undergraduate educations with as little debt as possible. The award, which is last dollar funding after all institutional aid, can be as much as $55,000 a year.

This year, overall undergraduate enrollment has remained comparable to last year's numbers. However, for the first time in several years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, community college enrollment has increased by 2% nationwide.

"There are so many bright and persistent community college students in our nation who we know will thrive at four-year institutions if they can find a way to transfer without being weighed down by a heavy financial burden," said Seppy Basili, executive director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. "We are excited to welcome yet another cohort of Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholars to our community after learning about them through their applications and seeing their unbound potential."

Along with financial support, new Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholars will receive comprehensive educational advising to guide them through the process of transitioning to a four-year college and preparing for their careers. Scholars will additionally receive opportunities for internships, study abroad, and graduate school funding, as well as connection to a thriving network of more than 3,000 Cooke Scholars and Alumni.

This year, more than 1,700 students from 448 community colleges applied to receive the Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. The Foundation evaluated each submission based on students' academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, and leadership. A full list of the 2023 Cooke Transfer Scholars, including their community colleges can be found here .

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded almost $250 million in scholarships to nearly 3,200 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $125 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. www.jkcf.org

