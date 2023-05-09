National Hockey League Engages Fans with Alltroo's Online Fundraising Platform

King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees raise awareness, critical funding for charitable causes

MINNEAPOLIS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, fans will have an opportunity to contribute directly to some of the charitable causes supported by the recently named nominees for the National Hockey League's King Clancy Memorial Trophy on Alltroo , in conjunction with the National Hockey League Players' Association and the National Hockey League.

Jason Zucker won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2019.Photo by Bruce Bennett / Getty Images (PRNewswire)

Co-founded by Jason Zucker of the Pittsburgh Penguins, who is also the recipient of the 2019 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, Alltroo is an online platform committed to creating a positive impact by raising money for nonprofits and charities that transform lives. Donations made on Alltroo's site will go directly to the nominees' designated charities.

The 32 hockey players nominated for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy are being recognized for the leadership qualities they exemplify both on and off the ice, and for the noteworthy humanitarian contributions they make in their respective communities.

From May 9 through June 27, 2023, fans can support their favorite King Clancy nominees by going to www.Alltroo.com/KingClancy and donating to fundraisers that directly benefit each player's designated charity. Fans who donate will be entered to win exclusive prize experiences selected by each player, such as tickets to a game next season, nominee meet and greets, signed and game-worn merchandise, with travel arrangements covered. All fundraisers will close at 11:59 p.m. CT on June 27, 2023.

"Many great people in the world are doing great things, but there's something about professional sports that gets everybody involved, and together that creates a powerful community of fans and players," says Zucker who helped create Minneapolis-based Alltroo with two business partners and NFL tight end Kyle Rudolph.

"As an athlete, there's nothing more meaningful than feeling the support of a dedicated fan base. Giving fans this amazing opportunity to support our charitable causes will create a meaningful connection that goes well beyond hearing their cheers from the stands," says Zucker.

The winner of the 2023 King Clancy Memorial Trophy will be announced on June 26 during the NHL Awards, broadcast live from Nashville, Tennessee. The winner will receive a $25,000 donation for their designated charity. Each of the two runners-up will receive a $5,000 donation, in addition to the funds raised through the Alltroo fundraising campaigns.

For more information, visit www.Alltroo.com/KingClancy

About Alltroo

Alltroo is a Minneapolis-based online sweepstakes platform, co-founded by Jason Zucker. Alltroo is committed to creating a positive impact by changing fundraising models for good. Alltroo raises funds for Change Starts With Me , an organization that grants proceeds to nonprofits and charities committed to positive change. Anyone can participate and purchase entries for a bevy of prizes that offer once in a lifetime experiences that involve high-profile athletes and celebrities. To date, Alltroo has raised more than $2 million for 100 different charitable organizations. For more information, visit www.alltroo.com and follow Alltroo on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

