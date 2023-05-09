Quility Insurance Honored As Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2023 American Business Awards®

Quility was recognized for Customer Support Department of the Year

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quility, an award-winning digital platform offering affordable life insurance and customized financial planning solutions, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Support Department of the Year category.

"We are honored and proud of our recent recognition by the Stevie Awards," said Colin Seiler, Director of Support. "Our Support team works every day to provide excellent results for our agents and clients. We are in good company with the other support departments that participated this year, so we are grateful to be a part of these awards."

Quility empowers its nationwide network of agents with digital platforms, training and tools to reach their highest level of success. Its subsidiary, Symmetry Financial Group, is comprised of more than 5,000 agents who have direct access to Quility's Support team.

This dedicated team provides licensed agents with best-in-class support for all their business needs. Quility's Support team also works directly with clients for general troubleshooting and policy updates, payment updates and more.

More than 3,700 nominations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. In 2022, Quility was recognized as a Gold Stevie® Award winner in the insurance category in the 20th Annual American Business Awards. ®

"It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

About Quility

Quility uses innovative and proprietary technology to modernize the process of qualifying for and purchasing life insurance. The Quility digital platform offers clients the option to apply for life insurance online through a 10-minute application or with the support of a licensed insurance agent. To learn more, visit quility.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performance in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards here.

