Trevi Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Yale Innovation Summit 2023

Presentation to take place on June 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EDT at the Yale School of Management

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for difficult to treat patients with chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), other chronic cough indications, and prurigo nodularis, today announced its participation at the upcoming Yale Innovation Summit taking place from May 31 – June 1 at the Yale School of Management. The Company will present on its differentiated central and peripheral mechanism in cough and the potential broad translatability across cough indications.

Trevi's executives will be joined by one of the thought leaders in cough, Peter Dicpinigaitis, MD. Dr. Dicpinigaitis is a Professor of Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Division of Critical Care Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center, Director, Montefiore Cough Center and Editor-in-Chief, LUNG. Dr. Dicpinigaitis will discuss the various central and peripheral pathways in cough and why a centrally active mechanism is generating such interest. Trevi will also share insights on the patient and commercial potential of Haduvio with additional details from its physician and payer market research across chronic cough indications. There will be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation.

For more information about the conference and to attend the presentation, please use the following link: https://ventures.yale.edu/community/yale-innovation-summit

Conference Details

Yale Innovation Summit (May 31-June 1)

Presenters: Jennifer Good, President and CEO of Trevi Therapeutics, Farrell Simon, Chief Commercial Officer of Trevi Therapeutics, and Peter Dicpinigaitis, MD, Professor of Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Division of Critical Care Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center, Director, Montefiore Cough Center and Editor-in-Chief, LUNG

Presentation: Thursday, June 1, 10:30 AM-12 PM ET

Registration: Investors and analysts can register to attend the in-person event by using the following link: https://ventures.yale.edu/yale-innovation-summit

A recording of the webcast will be available in the 'Investors & News' section on the Company's website at www.TreviTherapeutics.com .

The Company also plans to participate in the following upcoming conferences and events:

May 19-20 : American Thoracic Society's (ATS) 2023 Respiratory Innovation Summit

May 19-24 : ATS 2023 International Conference

June 5-8 : 2023 BIO International Convention

June 9-10 : 2023 American Cough Conference

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for difficult to treat patients with chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), other chronic cough indications, and prurigo nodularis. Haduvio is a dual ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that works both centrally as well as peripherally in the lungs and has the potential for a synergistic anti-tussive effect to treat chronic cough.

The impact of chronic cough is significant and often leads to a decline in patients' social, physical, and psychological quality of life. There are no approved therapies for the treatment of chronic cough in IPF and current treatment options provide minimal relief to patients. In IPF, chronic cough may lead to worsening fibrosis and may be associated with a higher risk of progression, death, or need for lung transplant.

Parenteral nalbuphine is not scheduled by the US DEA. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for nalbuphine ER. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Trevi's business plans and objectives, including future plans or expectations for Haduvio and plans and timing with respect to future clinical trials, expectations regarding Trevi's uses and sufficiency of capital, and other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: uncertainties regarding the success, cost and timing of Trevi's product candidate development activities and ongoing and planned clinical trials; the risk that positive data from a clinical trial may not necessarily be predictive of the results of future clinical trials in the same or a different indication; uncertainties regarding Trevi's ability to execute on its strategy; uncertainties with respect to regulatory authorities' views as to the data from Trevi's clinical trials and next steps in the development path for Trevi's Haduvio in the United States and foreign countries, including the Company's ability to submit and get clearance on an IND on a timely basis; uncertainties inherent in estimating Trevi's cash runway, future expenses and other financial results, including Trevi's ability to fund future operations, including clinical trials; uncertainties regarding the scope, timing and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Trevi's clinical operations and actions taken in response to the pandemic; as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Trevi undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

