DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2023 AND DECLARES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DHIL) today reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2023.
The following are selected highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2023:
- Assets under management ("AUM") and assets under advisement ("AUA") combined were $26.7 billion as of March 31, 2023, compared to $26.6 billion as of December 31, 2022, and $32.4 billion as of March 31, 2022.
- Average AUM and AUA combined were $27.3 billion, compared to $32.6 billion for the first quarter of 2022.
- Net client inflows were $84.0 million, compared to $237.0 million of net inflows for the first quarter of 2022.
- Revenue was $34.0 million, compared to $42.3 million for the first quarter of 2022.
- Operating profit margin was 32%, compared to 45% for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin1 was 35%, compared to 43% for the first quarter of 2022.
- Investment income was $8.1 million, compared to an investment loss of $7.6 million for the first quarter of 2022.
- Net income attributable to common shareholders was $12.7 million, compared to $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2022.
- Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted was $4.20, compared to $2.87 for the first quarter of 2022.
- Adjusted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted2 was $2.81, compared to $4.19 for the first quarter of 2022.
- The Company returned $9.2 million to shareholders - $4.6 million through the repurchase of 27,706 shares and $4.6 million through a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share.
"Last year's market downturn and related client outflows had a significant impact on our beginning AUM, reducing our Q1 revenues and adjusted earnings per share," said Heather Brilliant, President and CEO. "Our differentiated fixed income strategies continued to weather this interest rate environment well, and we are pleased with the client interest and inflows we are seeing there. As always, we remain steadfastly focused on delivering strong client outcomes and managing the business with a long-term perspective."
1 Adjusts the financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") for the impact of market movements on the deferred compensation liability and related economic hedges, and the impact of the Diamond Hill International Fund and the Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated Fund (together, the "Consolidated Funds"). See the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure at the end of this earnings release.
2 Adjusts the financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP for the impact of the Consolidated Funds, and investment income related to certain other investments. See the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure at the end of this earnings release.
Dividend:
The Company's board of directors approved the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 16, 2023, to the Company's shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023.
Selected Income Statement Data
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
%
Revenue
$ 33,990,503
$ 42,256,386
(20) %
Compensation and related costs, excluding deferred compensation
16,362,908
18,646,894
(12) %
Deferred compensation expense (benefit)
744,511
(1,178,556)
NM
Other expenses
5,941,517
5,715,009
4 %
Total operating expenses
23,048,936
23,183,347
(1) %
Net operating income
10,941,567
19,073,039
(43) %
Investment income (loss), net
8,082,738
(7,592,257)
NM
Net income before taxes
19,024,305
11,480,782
66 %
Income tax expense
(4,921,258)
(3,205,766)
54 %
Net income
14,103,047
8,275,016
70 %
Net loss (income) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
(1,395,495)
854,936
NM
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$ 12,707,552
$ 9,129,952
39 %
Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted
$ 4.20
$ 2.87
46 %
Selected Assets Under Management and Assets Under Advisement Data
Change in Assets Under Management
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
(in millions)
2023
2022
AUM at beginning of the period
$ 24,763
$ 31,028
Net cash inflows (outflows)
Diamond Hill Funds
110
172
Separately managed accounts
84
89
Collective investment trusts
18
(3)
Other pooled vehicles
(128)
(21)
84
237
Net market appreciation (depreciation) and income
80
(943)
Increase (decrease) during the period
164
(706)
AUM at end of the period
24,927
30,322
AUA at end of period
1,776
2,094
Total AUM and AUA at end of period
$ 26,703
$ 32,416
Average AUM during the period
$ 25,427
$ 30,459
Average AUA during the period
1,833
2,155
Total average AUM and AUA during the period
$ 27,260
$ 32,614
Net Cash Inflows (Outflows) Further Breakdown
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
(in millions)
2023
2022
Net cash inflows (outflows)
Equity
$ (479)
$ 193
Fixed Income
563
44
$ 84
$ 237
About Diamond Hill:
Diamond Hill invests on behalf of clients through a shared commitment to its valuation-driven investment principles, long-term perspective, capacity discipline and client alignment. An independent active asset manager with significant employee ownership, Diamond Hill's investment strategies include differentiated U.S. and international equity, alternative long-short equity and fixed income. As of April 30, 2023, Diamond Hill had $25.0 billion in AUM. For more information visit www.diamond-hill.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation
As supplemental information, the Company is providing certain financial measures that are based on methodologies other than GAAP ("non-GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures below are useful measures of the Company's core business activities, are important metrics in estimating the value of an asset management business, and help facilitate comparisons to Company operating performance across periods. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be calculated differently by other companies. The following schedule reconciles financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respective
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(in thousands, except percentages
Operating
Net
Non-
Income tax
Net income
Earnings
Operating
GAAP Basis
$ 23,049
$ 10,942
$ 8,083
$ 4,921
$ 12,708
$ 4.20
32 %
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Deferred compensation liability(1)
(745)
745
(745)
—
—
—
3 %
Consolidated Funds(2)
—
99
(5,024)
(985)
(2,544)
(0.84)
—
Other investment income(3)
—
—
(2,314)
(646)
(1,668)
(0.55)
—
Adjusted Non-GAAP basis
$ 22,304
$ 11,786
$ —
$ 3,290
$ 8,496
$ 2.81
35 %
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
(in thousands, except percentages
Operating
Net
Non-
Income tax
Net income
Earnings per
Operating
GAAP Basis
$ 23,183
$ 19,073
$ (7,592)
$ 3,206
$ 9,130
$ 2.87
45 %
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Deferred compensation liability(1)
1,179
(1,179)
1,179
—
—
—
(2) %
Consolidated Funds(2)
—
123
3,241
652
1,857
0.58
—
Other investment income(3)
—
—
3,172
825
2,347
0.74
—
Adjusted Non-GAAP basis
$ 24,362
$ 18,017
$ —
$ 4,683
$ 13,334
$ 4.19
43 %
(1)
This non-GAAP adjustment removes the compensation expense resulting from market valuation changes in the deferred
(2)
This non-GAAP adjustment removes the impact that the Consolidated Funds have on the Company's GAAP consolidated
(3)
This non-GAAP adjustment represents the net gains/losses earned on the Company's non-consolidated investment portfolio
(4)
The income tax expense impacts were calculated and resulted in an overall non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27.9% for the
The Company does not recommend that investors consider the non-GAAP financial measures alone, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Throughout this press release, the Company may make "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are provided under the "safe harbor" protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated operating results, prospects and levels of assets under management, technological developments, economic trends (including interest rates and market volatility), expected transactions and similar matters. The words "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "goal," "project," "estimate," "guidance," "forecast," "outlook," "would," "will," "continue," "likely," "should," "hope," "seek," "plan," "intend," and variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, descriptions of the Company's objectives, strategies, plans, goals, or targets are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's expectations at the time such statements are made, speak only as of the dates they are made and are susceptible to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors. While the Company believes that the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, accordingly, the Company's actual results and experiences could differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in its forward-looking statements.
Factors that could cause the Company's actual results or experiences to differ materially from results discussed in forward-looking statements are discussed under Part I, Item 1A (Risk Factors) and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as well as in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) any reduction in the Company's AUM; (ii) withdrawal, renegotiation, or termination of investment advisory agreements; (iii) damage to the Company's reputation; (iv) failure to comply with investment guidelines or other contractual requirements; (v) challenges from the competition the Company faces in its business; (vi) adverse regulatory and legal developments; (vii) unfavorable changes in tax laws or limitations; (viii) interruptions in or failure to provide critical technological service by the Company or third parties; (ix) adverse civil litigation and government investigations or proceedings; (x) risk of loss on the Company's investments; (xi) lack of sufficient capital on satisfactory terms; (xii) losses or costs not covered by insurance; (xiii) a decline in the performance of the Company's products; (xiv) changes in interest rates and inflation; (xv) changes in national and local economic and political conditions; (xvi) the continuing economic uncertainty in various parts of the world; (xvii) the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken in connection therewith; (xviii) political uncertainty caused by, among other things, political parties, economic nationalist sentiments, tensions surrounding the current socioeconomic landscape, and other risks identified from time-to-time in other public documents of the Company on file with the SEC.
In light of the significant uncertainties in forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that its expectations, objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information presently available to the management of the Company and speak only as of the date hereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and factors that the Company currently deems immaterial may become material, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect it. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law, although it may do so from time to time. The Company does not endorse any projections regarding future performance that may be made by third parties.
