THE WAIT IS OVER FOR LE PORTIER FANS AS SHANNON SHARPE ROLLS OUT HIS AWARD-WINNING COGNAC IN THE CITY OF LIGHTS, LAS VEGAS.

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If there's one bottle you're not going to want to miss, it's the award-winning cognac that's shaking up the global spirits market across the U.S. Launched by 3x champion and pro-football Hall of Famer, Shannon Sharpe, Le Portier is the drink of choice for your next evening out.

Sharpe's VSOP ( Shay ) is the inaugural release from Le Portier, selling out in just a few months. The remaining bottles featuring the inaugural 'L' are a collectible, they are the only release and will be the final chance for collectors to get their hands on the all-important first letter. Many exciting Vegas hotspots within Resorts World, such as Alle Lounge on 66, Eight Lounge and Brezza restaurant are quick to make it part of their collection.

After a recent trip to Nth Whiskey Exchange in Las Vegas , where Shannon took time out of his schedule to engage with Cognac aficionados from across the globe, the former NBA superstar celebrated with Superbowl Champion Ray Lewis, over a cigar and cognac in Eight Lounge, where Shay by Le Portier is served. Alle Lounge on 66 also serves the spirit, with Shannon's dedication behind the bar inspiring the creation of 'V.I.P.', a cocktail that incorporates Le Portier with a hint of açai berry to give a feminine, fruity touch. Brezza, an Italian restaurant that sits within the casino has also incorporated the cognac into its menu, a delicious digestif that pairs well with the restaurant's famous steak.

This premium cognac is dedicated to Shannon Sharpe's grandmother, Mary Porter . In naming Le Portier after her, he honors the sacrifices she made and the values she instilled in him. While Shannon knew exactly what he wanted from his cognac, the quality he likes to sip is more commonly found in an XO. He then partnered with Jay Bradley, Founder of The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. and creator of the world's best Irish single malt, challenging him to create a VSOP that drank like an XO. Years of work allowed Shannon and Jay to fine-tune this Cognac, creating the same sophistication and complexity found in XO cognacs retailing at $500+, but in a VSOP that retails online for $98.99.

Shannon expands, "When I decided to create my own cognac, I knew I had to find someone who really knew about taste and how to build up those layers of flavor I love. And who better to do it than the man behind the world's Best Irish Single Malt? But the flavors I love are in XO cognacs. So for Jay to be able to recreate them in a VSOP proves he was the man to choose. And now the best palates on the planet have recognized that Shay is basically an XO at the price of a VSOP."

About his experience at Nth Whiskey Exchange, Shannon Said: "I thoroughly enjoyed our recent trip for Le Portier to Nth Whiskey Exchange last week. The event took place in one of my favorite cities, beautiful Las Vegas, and the opportunity to speak with so many Cognac lovers was truly special. Creating a spirit of the level of Shay by Le Portier is a labor of love, so getting the opportunity to speak with people who love Cognac as much as I do was a real pleasure. I'll definitely be back next year!"

This VSOP is aged for longer than most, putting it closer in age to a XO, but without the price tag. Traditionally distilled on Charentais copper pot stills and matured in French oak barrels for four years, Le Portier brings an impeccable taste of Petite Champagne, Grande Champagne, and Fins Bois blends.

Jay Bradley's dedication to crafting a premium flavor profile into the cognac has resulted in a taste that has judges taking notice. A rich aroma of caramelized spiced apple, residual butterscotch and hints of chocolates are like the welcoming scent of home while the silky mouthfeel carries a warming embrace of dried fruits, butterscotch, and a hint of spice. The sweet smokiness of s'mores with toasted marshmallows on the finish leaves you wanting more.

Note to Editors:

ABOUT SHAY BY LE PORTIER

Le Portier's inaugural release, Shay V.S.O.P. (SRP $84.99) will be released in limited numbers from December, with future luxury releases to be announced. Shay is a sophisticated spirit and a modern expression of an ancient craft; a world-class blend of Grande Champagne, Petite Champagne and Fin Bois, aged for more than four years in French Oak Barrels.

The sleek bottle is housed in a rich, black wooden box, a soft gray lining protecting the liquid. Designed by an award-winning team, every element has been considered to honor the quality of the cognac. Significantly, the bottle is topped with a semi-precious gemstone black obsidian closure, making this a true collector's item. Each limited release of Shay features a different initial monogram on the closure. The collectors who succeed in securing all nine releases of 25,000 bottles will have a collection of closures to spell out LE PORTIER.

ABOUT SHANNON SHARPE

Shannon Sharpe is a sports analyst and former American football tight end for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League (NFL). Sharpe is currently co-host on Fox Sports "Undisputed" and hosts his podcast "Club Shay Shay" – that has quickly become the fastest growing digital show, achieving 226k subscribers in 9 episodes and 8.5m views in its first 9 weeks.

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest tight ends of all time AND one of the top social media influencers in American football, both active and retired. He is the ONLY NFL personality to hit over one billion engagements in 2019 across Instagram, Twitter & Facebook.

Sharpe was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 6, 2011. He played 12 seasons for the Broncos (1990–1999, 2002–2003) and two with the Ravens (2000–2001), winning three (3) Super Bowls and finishing his career as the NFL's all-time leader in receptions (815), receiving yards (10,060) and receiving touchdowns (62) by a tight end. He was the first tight end to amass over 10,000 receiving yards and was named to the first team of the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team.

ABOUT THE CRAFT IRISH WHISKEY CO.

The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. is on a mission to restore Ireland's reputation for crafting the finest whiskeys in the world, elevating its potential as a luxury product. Formed in 2018 by Irish entrepreneur Jay Bradley, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. was born from a desire to return premium Irish whiskey to the heights it once enjoyed. To achieve such a goal has taken a complete reimagining of the craft; honouring centuries of tradition but questioning convention and adding scientific understanding to reinvent the maturation of the whiskey. No expense is spared, no corners are cut.

In 2021, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. became the most highly awarded new company of the year amassing a total of 17 awards across both Taste and Design for four of its ultra-rare whiskey releases. In 2022, the company continued this award-winning streak, adding the world's Best Irish Single Malt at the World Whiskies Awards for The Devil's Keep, and a perfect score to achieve Platinum at the A'Design Awards for The Emerald Isle. The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. is the exclusive Exceptional Cocktail List Partner for The Michelin Guide Star Revelation Great Britain and Ireland 2023.

For more information visit www.craftirishwhiskey.com

Le Portier honours Nth Whiskey with Shannon Sharpe (PRNewswire)

