Boston Beer Company Dedicates $225K to National Black Brewers Association at Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville

Partnership extends support, resources for Black Brewers across the country

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Beer Company (BBC), makers of the iconic Samuel Adams beer, announced today at the Annual Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville a donation of $225K to the National Black Brewers Association (NB2A.). This donation is timed to the launch of the NB2A, an organization dedicated to addressing underrepresentation of Black people in the brewing industry.

National Black Brewers Association at Craft Brewers Conference in Nashville (PRNewswire)

Kevin Johnson, the founder of the NB2A., expressed his gratitude for Boston Beer's donation: "We're thrilled to receive this generous donation from Boston Beer Company. Partnerships with household names like the Boston Beer Company are essential to the success and growth of organizations like ours. With their support and resources, we're better equipped to provide the necessary tools and opportunities for Black brewers and brewery owners to thrive. We believe that by working together, we can create a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable industry that benefits everyone."

Jennifer Glanville Love, Director of Partnerships at the Boston Beer Company, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting diversity and inclusion in the brewing industry: "Boston Beer Company is proud to be an inaugural supporter of the National Black Brewers Association to champion and amplify Black brewers and brewery owners who, today, represent less than 1% of the brewing community. Backed by Samuel Adams Brewing The American Dream, Boston Beer will provide the necessary funding and valuable beer and business resources to help cultivate and grow the Black brewing community."

The donation from Boston Beer Company is a significant step forward in promoting diversity and inclusion in the brewing industry. The NB2A will use the funds to support its mission of empowering Black brewers and brewery owners to create a more equitable and inclusive industry for all.

About National Black Brewers Association

Less than 1% of craft breweries in the U.S. are owned by African Americans and there is no single entity to help African American brewers and brewery owners with their specific needs and issues.

Given these challenges, the National Black Brewers Association ("NB2A") was formed as a 501c6 membership-based non-profit organization to:

Promote the Black brewing community as a first-of-its kind organization.

Increase the number of African Americans in the brewing industry at all levels of production, especially ownership and brewmaster.

Exercise political influence by developing and advocating for effective policy; and

Foster understanding about the history and legacy of African American brewing in the United States .

The NB2A is governed by a dynamic Board of Directors composed of the most experienced and successful Black brewery owners and brewmasters across the country. For more information on the National Black Brewers Association, visit our website at www.nationalblackbrewersassociation.org .

About Boston Beer Company:

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM ) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head Brewery and Hard Mountain Dew as well as other craft beer brands such as Angel City Brewery and Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our website www.bostonbeer.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Black Brewers Association