CASETiFY introduces professional protection for Pixel Fold owners with "Made for Google" case series

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech accessory brand CASETiFY is expanding its product portfolio under the "Made for Google" badge with the launch of its phone case series for the brand's latest product - the Google Pixel Fold, including products specially crafted to protect the device's new form factor. Both the CASETiFY Impact Case and Clear Case for Google Pixel Fold owners are now available at casetify.com .

The Pixel Fold Impact Case features 4ft Drop Protection, along with 1x Military Grade Standard (MIL-STD-810G). It also incorporates the brand's proprietary EcoShock™ material. The raised bezel offers extra protection against cracks and scratches for the screen. CASETiFY's Pixel Fold Impact Case comes in Clear/Black, and for those who value self-expression on top of robust protection, CASETiFY has made available several design and customization options including names and fonts with different colors, as well as CASETiFY CoLab designs that will be introduced in the upcoming months.

More collection images can be found HERE .

The Google Pixel Fold Clear Case lineup from CASETiFY is known for its long-lasting clarity and optimizations against yellowing which is a common problem amongst clear case owners. Equipped with UV Defender Technology, the product is tested against UV light and staining liquids such as mustard, red wine & coffee and is ensured to stay clear for prolonged periods. Also featuring 4ft Drop Protection and 1x Military Grade Standard, the Pixel Fold Clear Case is perfect for people who want to show off their latest gadget in style. Customization options are also available for the Pixel Fold Clear Case lineup.

Both the Pixel Fold Impact Case and Pixel Fold Clear Case are made from recycled plastics, free of BPA materials, and covered in DEFENSiFY antimicrobial coating. They are ultra-sleek and slim, providing an ergonomic and secure grip. Additionally, they are compatible with Qi wireless charging, ensuring ease of use when wirelessly charging the phone.

CASETiFY Pixel Fold Impact Case CASETiFY Pixel Fold Clear Case ● 4ft drop protection ● 1 x Military Grade Standard (MIL-STD-810G) ● EcoShock™ protection material in Twister Pattern ● Compatible with Qi wireless charging ● Made for Google certified ● DEFENSiFY antimicrobial coating ● Made from recycled material ● Colors: Clear/Black ● Customization available ● Price: USD$70 ● Link ● UV Defender Technology for discoloring protection and long-lasting clarity ● 4ft drop protection ● 1 x Military Grade Standard (MIL-STD-810G) ● EcoShock™ protection material in Twister Pattern ● Compatible with Qi wireless charging ● Made for Google certified ● DEFENSiFY antimicrobial coating ● Made from recycled material ● Colors: Clear ● Customization available ● Price: USD$70 ● Link

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With 27 retail shops and growing, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com.

