FAIR Applauds House Passage of the Secure the Border Act

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Biden administration formally ends Title 42 today, vastly exacerbating an already raging crisis on our southern border, the House of Representatives has passed legislation that would restore order at the border. H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act, is a landmark piece of legislation that will secure our borders and fulfill the promise the Republican House majority made in the Commitment to America to Americans across the country.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) is a national, nonprofit, public-interest, membership organization of concerned citizens who share a common belief that our nation's immigration policies must be reformed to serve the national interest. Visit FAIR's website at www.fairus.org . (PRNewsFoto/FAIR) (PRNewswire)

"As recently as yesterday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayrokas called upon Congress to provide his agency with the resources it needs to end the unprecedented illegal immigration crisis that has raged over the past two years. Today, the House of Representatives responded by approving H.R. 2, which not only provides the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with the manpower, infrastructure and technology it needs, but with statutory reforms that end numerous incentives for people to violate our immigration laws," said Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

"While the Biden administration's preferred approach to the illegal immigration crisis is more resources to process and release millions of migrants into the country, it is neither a sustainable policy nor one that is supported by the American people. These are precisely the policies that created the crisis," Stein continued. "H.R. 2 is aimed at deterring and preventing large-scale illegal immigration. As the situation at the border deteriorates – more than 10,000 illegal entries a day in the week leading up to the termination of Title 42 and even higher levels expected in the coming days – the Secure the Border Act offers a clear and viable alternative.

"The goal must be to end the exploitation of children, curb the growing power of the criminal cartels that control human and drug smuggling operation, end the abuse of our asylum system, and rein in the crushing burdens Biden policies have imposed on the American people. The House has now acted by approving a bill that accomplish all those things. As the crisis at the border is about to grow significantly worse, it is imperative that the Senate act immediately," concluded Stein.

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

