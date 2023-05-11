Fire Up the Fun with the New Dungeons & Dragons Release at Build-A-Bear

Iconic fantasy game collectible is available exclusively online while supplies last!

ST. LOUIS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) has released its first collaboration with Dungeons & Dragons, the popular fantasy role-playing game. This epic release features a Red Dragon plush and fandom tee shirt found exclusively online in "The Bear Cave", the company's adult collectible section of the Build-A-Bear website. Dungeons & Dragons ("D&D") is owned by Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro that specializes in tabletop and role playing games. With the popularity of the new Dungeons & Dragons movie in theaters this Spring, this collectible is sure to be a fan favorite.

Fans of D&D can soar to new heights with Dungeons & Dragons Red Dragon Plush, a high-flying furry friend that's a perfect collectible for your next campaign. Inspired by the rich world and characters of the iconic fantasy role-playing game, the Red Dragon features red scaly fur, plush wings, a mischievous toothy grin, and the Dungeons & Dragons emblem emblazoned on the left paw pad, making it the perfect action-packed addition to your fantasy and adventure collection.

Build-A-Bear is also releasing an online exclusive Dungeons & Dragons Fan Tee-Shirt for your furry friend. The black shirt featuring a red D&D logo fits standard Build-A-Bear plush as well as making an epic accessory for the plush Red Dragon. Guests and fans can also purchase the Happy Hugs Teddy Dungeons & Dragons Gift Set to surprise and delight fans of the magical and imaginative game.

Build-A-Bear has grown to become multi-generational appealing to diverse consumer demographics including teens and adults now representing nearly 40% of its consumer base. With the growing popularity of brand enthusiasts and collectors, the company has increased product introductions to surprise and delight this audience, and launched the age-gated, adult-focused section on the website called "The Bear Cave ". The two new Dungeons & Dragons items by Build-A-Bear are only available while supplies last.

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated, adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com

