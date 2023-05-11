INTER_, NYC’S NEWEST INTERACTIVE ART JOURNEY ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL LAUNCH

After Successful Beta Testing, the immersive art exhibit in Soho invites guests to detach from everyday reality for a self-exploration journey

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INTER_, New York City's newest interactive and avant-garde art journey, has announced its official launch after operating in Beta since November 2022. Beginning Friday, May 19th, guests of all ages are welcome to detach themselves from their everyday reality and experience the INTERverse.

In preparation for its official opening, INTER_ developed numerous enhancements that serve to further elevate the already awe-inspiring experience. Amongst other additions, the cutting-edge exhibition now boasts a new interactive digital projection show, a hypnotizing activated digital floor, a mirrored digital infinity experience, an AI-powered photo station, and interactive mirroring and lighting elements that transport you to a world of wonder and curiosity. Further, the space also features interactive design and audiovisual art by Chemistry Creative, Kuflex, and Ksenia Salion, with more creative partnerships in the works. INTER_ provides its visitors with a truly unique and unparalleled opportunity to be immersed in an entertaining journey of self-exploration, gaining fun, yet meaningful insights into themselves and the world around us.

"Over the past six months, the activations at INTER_ have been elevated to become an even more imaginative and stimulating interactive experience for our guests," said INTER_ Co-Founder, Ryan Nelson. "At INTER_, guests can engage with our carefully curated trove of audio-visual digital experiences and immerse themselves in a variety of whimsical art-tech exhibitions. We look forward to welcoming visitors as they embark on their personal journey through INTER_ and invite them to escape the mundane and let their imaginations run wild."

Offering two floors of otherworldly exhibits, the journey within INTER_ begins with an induction orientation video, before continuing into an Immersion Dome with tantalizing visuals supported by interactive 3D lidar technology, followed by an enchanting garden tunnel that leads visitors to other interactive displays throughout the space. Designed to push the traditional boundaries of art and technology, visitors are encouraged to be fully present, curious, and have fun while engaging with new perspectives and ideas.

A collaboration between a group of diverse technologists, artists, entrepreneurs and dreamers who are spiritually aligned, INTER_ offers an all-encompassing and dynamic experience for all ages. INTER_ invites guests to enter a realm of boundless potential and embark on a captivating journey through tech-enabled art.

Located at 415 Broadway in Soho, INTER_ is open six days a week – Monday/Wednesday-Thursday from 12pm – 9pm; Friday from 12pm – 10pm; Saturday 10am – 10pm; Sunday 10am – 8pm.

For more information, visit https://www.interiam.co/.

About INTER_

Embark on an exhilarating journey of self-discovery at INTER_, where ancient wisdom meets cutting-edge technology. Guests of all ages will be immersed in a labyrinth of otherworldly environments featuring two floors of generative art and interactive exhibits. Located in Soho, we offer the possibility to escape the chaos of the city, and encourage everyone to be fully present, curious, and most importantly – to have fun! At INTER_, the opportunities are endless to connect with the beauty, laughter, and power that lies within each of us.

