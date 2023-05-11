ON LOCATION UNVEILS HOSPITALITY AND TRAVEL PACKAGES FOR THE FIRST EVER OUTDOOR OPENING CEREMONY OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

PARIS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Location , the official and exclusive hospitality provider for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, unveils today its Hospitality and Travel Packages for the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Olympic fans and companies globally will have unprecedented access to a historic Opening Ceremony in Paris through one single provider.

For the first time ever in the history of the Olympic Games, the Opening Ceremony will take place on July 26, 2024 outside of a stadium, with an exceptional 6 km (3.7 miles) route along the Seine River. The hospitality experiences created by On Location will enhance this extraordinary event and bring the historic city of Paris to life, by offering spectators from all around the world unique seating options never before available to guests. This unique hospitality experience allows them to view the Opening Ceremony from iconic Paris landmarks and become immersed in the extraordinary backdrop to the action. Fans from all over the world can now book their packages on the dedicated Paris 2024 Hospitality Online Platform and choose from a suite of hospitality and travel packages: https://olympics.onlocationexp.com/paris2024/ceremony

Paul Caine, President of On Location and IMG Events declared "We are thrilled to offer our guests an unparalleled hospitality experience at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony. Our official packages provide exclusive access to premium seating, exceptional cuisine, and unforgettable entertainment, making this a once-in-a-lifetime event for sports fans and enthusiasts. We look forward to welcoming our guests to the world's greatest celebration of athletic excellence and international unity."

Riverside packages

Visitors of the Olympic Games who choose Riverside packages will be given premium seating options on the banks of the Seine, coupled with an elevated hospitality area offering Gold service level in the Palais de Tokyo, close to the end of the Opening Ceremony route, or a Silver service level in the Maison de l'Amérique Latine, located within a short walk of the Seine River.

Gold: in a Parisian-style setting decorated in the colors of the Olympic Games, spectators will have reserved premium seating along the banks of the Seine with a breathtaking view of the Opening Ceremony. A dedicated hospitality area accessible on foot from the seats will be open before, during and after the Opening Ceremony. The programme includes buffet and cocktail dining with a selection of champagne, wine, beer, and soft drinks, as well as entertainment and performances by artists in the hospitality area.

Silver: visitors will enjoy a reserved seat in a grandstand on the banks of the Seine with a superb view of the Opening Ceremony. In the private hospitality, they will have access to a cocktail reception and live music will animate the evening.

Bridge 360 package

Guests will be welcomed in the spectacular Café de Paris, Paris' largest open-air brasserie, nestled on a mythical bridge of the capital located near the famous Trocadero and Eiffel Tower. Guests will be able to dine at this exceptional brasserie with an exclusive view of the Seine and will have access to entertainment and a Gold level of service.

This unusual grandstand with its Parisian-style décor and Olympic colors will allow guests to enjoy a panoramic and impressive view of Paris and of the Opening Ceremony. Guests will share an unforgettable moment in a dedicated hospitality area with an excellent cocktail style dinner, special guest appearances, and various animations and performances creating a unique, once in a lifetime hospitality experience.

With the exception of the Paris 2024 Ticketing Programme, the official Paris 2024 Hospitality Programme is the only official way to guarantee your place for the Opening Ceremony, as these are the only official and safe sources to buy tickets and hospitality packages for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

For these exceptional packages, the per person prices range from €5,750 including VAT (€5,000 excluding VAT) to €11,000 including VAT (€9,500 excluding VAT).

In addition to the packages for the Opening Ceremony, there are various options for corporate hosting opportunities and for fan hospitality packages for all sporting sessions, all of which are available on the official hospitality sales platform: https://hospitalitytravelpackages.paris2024.org/discover/?language=en

On Location has created packages which offer fans from all over the world the possibility to watch, enjoy, embrace and share the thrill of the Olympic Games. They can choose from a selection of hospitality experiences in private suites or in shared spaces, each having a different level of premium hospitality service.

The official Paris 2024 Hospitality Program is based on 3 key pillars and is aimed at the general public, companies and official partners:

CLUBHOUSE 24: Clubhouse 24 is a centralized hospitality and entertainment zone located in the heart and the center of Paris at the iconic Palais de Tokyo , with easy access on foot or via public transportation, to 15 competition venues. Guests can enjoy a host of food and beverages at the Parisian-inspired food market, and entertainment options, including the Clubhouse 24 main stage, featuring live music performances, sports demonstrations, interactive activities, family fun, special fans appearances and much more.

ON-SITE HOSPITALITY: The highest-quality, in-venue hospitality experiences delivered within official competition venues in private suites or in shared lounges, with access to different levels of service (Gold, Silver, Bronze, Private).

TRAVEL PACKAGES: To suit all needs, depending on the length of stay and interests, combining one or more tickets for the Olympic Games sporting sessions with a full range of services to enrich and complete the stay in Paris (Discover 2024, Explore 2024 and Custom Packages).

On Location offers protection for hospitality packages sold to guests in the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, on the Paris 2024 hospitality platform from March 21, 2023, through Allianz Partners. The Allianz insurance services include hospitality package protection which reimburses guests if event attendance is not possible due to a covered reason, trip interruption coverage, luggage protection and 24/7 expert assistance and concierge services.

Consumers and Olympic sports fans should visit the dedicated hospitality sales platform to discover the range of packages being offered: https://hospitalitytravelpackages.paris2024.org .

For large group orders (from 11 people), and for all corporate enquiries, please visit the dedicated Corporate Hospitality Booking Platform to discuss packages tailored to specific requirements and preferences: https://corporatehospitality.paris2024.org/en

About On Location

On Location is a premium experience provider, offering world-class hospitality, ticketing, curated guest experiences, live event production, and travel management across sports, entertainment, and fashion. From unrivaled access for corporate clients to guests looking for fully immersive experiences at marquee events, On Location is the premier and official service provider to over 150 iconic rights holders, such as the IOC (Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026, Los Angeles 2028), NFL, NCAA, UFC and PGA of America, and numerous musical artists and festivals. The company also owns and operates several unique and exclusive experiences, transforming the most dynamic live events into a lifetime of memories. On Location is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sport, and entertainment company.

