Naturepedic Picks Up Two 2023 "Best for Mom" National Parenting Products Awards (NAPPA)

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, creators of certified organic mattresses and bedding, announced today the EOS Classic Organic Mattress and Organic Cotton/PLA Pillow received 2023 "Best for Mom" National Parenting Awards (NAPPA) ahead of Mother's Day. For 33+ years, NAPPA has ensured parents purchase the highest quality products to help them enjoy time with their families.

Naturepedic is proud to ease Mom's burden a little with healthier, more comfortable sleep.

"We're in awe of what moms do," said Arin Schultz, Naturepedic VP of Sales and Marketing and father of four. "We're proud to ease the burden a little with healthier, more comfortable sleep. Happier, healthier moms make for happier, healthier families."

NAPPA's team of evaluators and parent testers named the following Naturepedic sleep essentials as musts for moms:

EOS Classic Organic Mattress – This GOTS certified customizable mattress features comfort layers (extra firm to plush) that can be tailored on each side and swapped over time for personalized comfort and a more sustainable option. The EOS Classic was also named "Cutting Edge Customization" winner in the Good Housekeeping 2022 Bedding Awards.

"We love that this is made out of natural and organic materials. When you think about how much time we spend sleeping every day, it's so important not to be breathing in harmful chemicals," stated one NAPPA product evaluator.

Organic Cotton/PLA Pillow – Encased in organic cotton and filled with PLA (made from non-GMO sugarcane), this pillow offers a supportive feel. This and all Naturepedic products are MADE SAFE® certified, GREENGUARD® Gold certified and UL Formaldehyde Free validated and include free shipping and returns.

The brand's Breathable Organic Crib Mattress also received a 2023 NAPPA award in March. Consumers can expect major discounts on these products and more during Naturepedic's upcoming Memorial Day Sale.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect families through safer, healthier organic-based products with a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic, an EPA Green Power Partner, is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous supporter of NGOs and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

