Victory Home Remodeling Adds New Senior Level Executives, Robert Fulce and Alex Paone

EDISON, N.J., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Victory Home Remodeling, one of the country's fastest growing construction companies, is pleased to announce the addition of Robert Fulce, SVP of Operations and Alex Paone, SVP of Technology, and Innovation.

"As the organization grows, it is vital to find people that understand and embrace our culture of integrity, inclusivity and a strong work ethic," said Jared Brown, co-founder. "Robert and Alex will help us continue to deliver on our promise to provide the highest quality products, craftsmanship, and exemplary customer service."

Robert Fulce joins Victory with more than 14 years of operations, sales and account management experience in the home remodeling and call center industries. "It's rare to find a company with the determination to do amazing work for their people as well as their customers. Joining Victory has been one of those times where it felt like home the first day, and I'm so excited to be a part of the rest of the story," Fulce said.

Alex Paone brings more than 10 years of business process improvement to his role at Victory. A collaborative leader and design thinking devotee, his years of experience developing and leading successful business process improvements will enhance Victory's leadership team. "When Victory opened its doors four years ago, it set out to build the best team in the industry by focusing on individual employee growth. That core tenet is at the heart of why Victory has been so successful," said Paone.

With the addition of Fulce and Paone, Victory is set to continue on its mission of embodying the "gold standard" in the home improvement industry by fostering an employee-first business structure. "We know that by focusing on our employees' happiness, they will in turn treat every customer with the respect they deserve," said Michael Nucci co-founder. "Both Robert and Alex embrace this management philosophy, and we can't wait to see what they bring to the table."

About Victory Home Remodeling: Founded in 2019 by Jared Brown, Frank LaGuarina, Michael Nucci and Matthew Winters, Victory is a leader in roofing, siding, window and gutter replacements. By offering 100% lifetime warranties on their work and serving the entire state, Victory has established itself as the most trusted home remodeling company in New Jersey.

