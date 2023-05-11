WiMi Enables Blockchain-assisted Intrusion Detection Technology Based on AI and DL to Enhance CPS Security

BEIJING, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced the implementation of its AI- and DL-based blockchain-assisted intrusion detection technology to effectively enhance Cyber-Physical Systems security.

CPS can be integrated with the Internet of Things, industrial control systems, and industrial Internet. It is the unity of computing and physical processes and is an intelligent system integrating computing, communication, and control. There are many node devices in the current smart manufacturing CPS system. These devices need to communicate with each other to complete the allocation of resources and improve production collaboration efficiency.

WiMi R&D Center proposes that CPS brings a high degree of industrial informatization, and its security becomes a critical technology that cannot be ignored. For this reason, WiMi has developed an intrusion detection technology using blockchain in the CPS environment: WIMI-ProBIDCPS technology. This technology uses AI and DL and can design an effective Intrusion Detection System model for the CPS environment, which, combined with blockchain technology, can effectively improve CPS security.

WIMI-ProBIDCPS uses an Adaptive Harmony Search Algorithm-based feature selection technique. A general regression neural network-based model is applied for intrusion detection and classification. Moreover, the detection efficiency of the GRNN technique has been enhanced by using a hyperparametric optimizer-based algorithm, which improves the intrusion detection results. In addition, blockchain technology enhances security in the CPS environment.

Traditional machine-learning techniques have effectively identified data patterns and detected network attacks in IDSs. However, once the distribution of network nodes is quite large, it is impossible to cover massive data sets effectively, and the performance of detecting network attacks is reduced. Techniques incorporating DL have stimulated IDS mechanisms that enable them to handle network attacks on huge data sets of high complexity today. WIMI-ProBIDCPS is equipped with behavioral analysis based on trust-related IDS. Node reputation is considered by identifying the variance between two behavioral profiles. Each trust assessment data provided is used to calculate its trust value and then reinforces the learned incentive model. WIMI-ProBIDCPS is designed with the opportunity of collaboration between edge devices and hosts (IoT devices) to achieve IDSs minimizing transmission loss and power consumption. This helps overcome the low classification accuracy and long training time of current deep neural network systems and to achieve an appropriate response to intrusions. For host IDS, a combined deep IDS-based deep belief network is created. A mini-batch gradient descent method is also used for network optimization and training.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

