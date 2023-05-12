Organization recognizes and celebrates efforts of child care providers

ARLINGTON, Va., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Child Care Aware® of America (CCAoA) today celebrates Provider Appreciation Day® alongside states and communities across the country.

Child Care Aware of America Celebrates Provider Appreciation Day

Provider Appreciation Day is celebrated the Friday before Mother's Day every year to recognize child care providers, teachers and other educators of young children everywhere. This day is an opportunity to amplify our country's collective gratitude for those who support the social, emotional and physical care of our youngest children.

"Child care providers do the work that makes all other work possible. They keep our children safe, nurture their curiosity and prepare them for a lifetime of learning and growth," said Michelle McCready, Interim CEO of Child Care Aware of America. "Together with our network of Child Care Resource and Referral agencies, and nonprofit and business partners, we invite you to join us in thanking and celebrating child care providers across the nation."

Provider Appreciation Day was started in 1996 by a group of volunteers in New Jersey, who saw the need to recognize the tireless efforts of providers who care for children of working parents. Support for this event has grown each year and recognition presently includes Child Care Resource and Referral agencies, child care advocates, community-based organizations, government entities, business leaders, families and individuals throughout the United States, proudly convened by Child Care Aware of America.

The Provider Appreciation Day website, providerappreciation.org includes:

Ideas for celebration

Resources, including a sample letter to request a proclamation from your local government officials, and templates to create certificates or thank you cards for providers, many of which are now available in Spanish

A video tool for parents and community members to thank their local child care provider

Join in the virtual celebration on social media using #ThankYouChildCare in the days leading up to May 12, 2023.

Child Care Aware® of America is a national membership organization that works with state and local Child Care Resource and Referral agencies and other community partners to ensure that all families have access to quality, affordable child care. CCAoA leads innovative projects that increase the quality and availability of child care, and advance the early childhood education profession. CCAoA also conducts research and advocates for child care policies that foster equity and improve the lives of children and families. To learn more, visit our website. Follow CCAoA on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

