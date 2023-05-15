DuPont Water Solutions Named 2023 Water Technology Company of the Year

Recognized as a Key Contributor to the Water Project of the Year – the Jiaxing Drinking Water Upgrade Project in China

WILMINGTON, Del., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont Water Solutions has been named Water Technology Company of the Year, presented at the Global Water Awards, for innovating solutions to sustainably address the hardest global water challenges.

DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont) (PRNewswire)

In addition to receiving this award, DuPont was also recognized as a significant contributor to the Water Project of the Year award, which was the Jiaxing Drinking Water Upgrade Project in China. As part of the largest nanofiltration (NF) drinking water plant in the world, DuPont's FilmTec™ nanofiltration membranes were deployed to address pollutants in municipal drinking water sources—unlocking a new raw water source, boosting Jiaxing's water security and offering a new model for water supply for China's growing population.

"We are extremely honored to be named Water Technology Company of the Year and stand with our customers in support of the Water Project of the Year—both honors recognizing our team's dedication to innovation and sustainably solving global water challenges," said Alan Chan, Vice President and General Manager, DuPont Water Solutions. "To increase the availability of safe, affordable water for both domestic and industrial use, we need to shift our mindsets to realize that all water has value—and leverage technologies to optimize the circular nature of all water. From bringing safe and clean drinking water to millions of people to minimizing the environmental impact of industrial water treatment, our team is driven by our purpose and very proud to be recognized by our peers."

From wastewater to ultrapure water, DuPont's innovative technologies allow for the purification, conservation, and reuse of the hardest to treat water – enabling customers to meet their goals for water stewardship, circularity and waste reduction, and greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction. As an example, DuPont 's FilmTec™ Prime RO is a new portfolio of reverse osmosis (RO) membranes for industrial applications that provide sustainable solutions for its customers. Prime RO elements require up to 20 percent less energy while improving permeate quality by up to 60 percent. To read more examples of how DuPont has helped both municipal water producers and industrial water user meet goals for water stewardship and water access, see DuPont's recently released 2023 Sustainability Report.

DuPont's water technologies help purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute around the world, enable water reuse and recycling, desalination, and the safe access of both ground and surface water. DuPont offers solutions to a variety of water and sustainability challenges faced by industrial water users and water treatment municipalities through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and systems (including reverse osmosis (RO) membranes, ion exchange resins (IEX), ultrafiltration (UF), electrodeionization (EDI), nanofiltration (NF), membrane bioreactor systems (MBR), membrane aerated biofilm reactors (MABR), and closed-circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO) systems).

In addition to innovating sustainable water solutions, DuPont is working with customers, governments, NGOs and thought leaders to uncover a wide variety of solutions to enable a safe, affordable and ample water supply now and for generations to come. For global water operators, DuPont maintains 100+ hours of training to ensure the most efficient treatment and use of water in their operations. Collaborating with WaterEquity, DuPont recently joined a collective investment with other corporations in the Water Resilience Coalition (WRC) to increase access to safe water and sanitation for 5 million people across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. DuPont also supports Economist Impact on the City Water Index to help cities optimize urban water systems to better deliver safe, reliable water and sustainable access to water—now and in the future. .

The 2023 Global Water Awards, announced at the Global Water Summit on May 9, recognize excellence across the entire international water industry within several categories and reward impactful initiatives in the water, wastewater and desalination sectors that are moving the industry forward.

About DuPont Water & Protection

DuPont Water and Protection is a global leader in creating water, shelter and safety solutions for a more sustainable world; enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Corian® Design, GreatStuff™, Styrofoam™, and FilmTec™. To learn more: https://www.dupont.com/water.html.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DuPont