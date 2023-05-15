The game changer: Inside the new nature- and architecture-focused community in the Texas Hill Country, offered exclusively by award-winning North Texas ranch team

The game changer: Inside the new nature- and architecture-focused community in the Texas Hill Country, offered exclusively by award-winning North Texas ranch team

DALLAS, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The award-winning TT Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty presents another exceptional opportunity: Round Mountain Reserve, the most unique homestead community in scenic Blanco County, in the Texas Hill Country. The serene enclave is 2,000 acres of pristine land encircling Round Mountain itself, carefully planned to preserve the natural surroundings as a place for responsible residential architecture and shared green spaces. Round Mountain Reserve is the most rewarding place to settle or vacation — for generations to come.

Round Mountain Reserve, the unique new nature- and architecture-focused community in the Texas Hill Country, offered exclusively by the TT Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty (PRNewswire)

The game changer: Inside the unique new nature- and architecture-focused community in the Texas Hill Country

Round Mountain, Texas, is a charming town in a celebrated wine region and popular recreation destination, with easy access to Fredericksburg (42 miles), Austin (49 miles), San Antonio (75 miles) and beyond. Groceries, hospitals and state parks are nearby Round Mountain Reserve, as is the Horseshoe Bay Resort on Lake LBJ, with its golfing, boating, spas and restaurants.

Inside Round Mountain Reserve, roads wind around mature trees and across the terrain, with its 40-mile views, fiery sunsets and dark, open skies lit by sprays of stars. Native plants and animals flourish here, as the reserve is protected through diligent planning and wildlife management with the guidance of Texas' top environmental-planning groups. The necessary preparations for modern living have been integrated without interrupting the land's delicate ecosystem.

Two of the reserve's five phases are selling briskly now. Because only eight of 20 lots remain in phase one, sales of phase two have already begun at special pre-construction rates. Many of the sizeable 6- to 15-acre homesites are situated around the foot of Round Mountain and all overlook untouched countryside. Each has unique terrain and habitats, with generous green spaces that create wildlife corridors, preserve the views and enhance privacy from neighboring residences. Community amenities include trails, parks, creeks, fishing ponds and wildlife-viewing areas.

Each home at Round Mountain Reserve will be an extension of the natural landscape, designed and crafted with authentic materials of the area. A thoughtful set of guidelines ensures that every home complements the surroundings, aligning with the local vernacular while maintaining a spirit of flexibility and individuality. Sustainable building practices will respect the native conditions of each property.

A brilliant balance between privacy and community, the $140 million Round Mountain Reserve is represented exclusively by the TT Ranch Group, with homesites from $395,000.

For all the exceptional ranch, land and recreational properties offered by the TT Ranch Group and Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, visit ttranchgroup.com and briggsfreeman.com/ranch.

LINK TO VIDEO

LINK TO IMAGES

Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty