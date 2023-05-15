TiNDLE UNVEILS TRUECUT™ INNOVATION - THE FIRST OF ITS KIND IN THE WHOLE MUSCLE MEAT CATEGORY - AND ROLLS OUT NEW FOODSERVICE OFFERINGS AT THE NATIONAL RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION SHOW

TiNDLE UNVEILS TRUECUT™ INNOVATION - THE FIRST OF ITS KIND IN THE WHOLE MUSCLE MEAT CATEGORY - AND ROLLS OUT NEW FOODSERVICE OFFERINGS AT THE NATIONAL RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION SHOW

Food tech startup Next Gen Foods reveals its brand-new TiNDLE TrueCut™ technology, a groundbreaking approach to plant-based chicken that delivers the whole cut meat experience and unparalleled taste and texture

TiNDLE is offering a sneak preview of its new TrueCut™ innovation by appointment only at the annual National Restaurant Association Show

The company is also introducing TiNDLE Chicken Wings and TiNDLE Breakfast Sausage, expanding its range of foodservice products designed for menu versatility

CHICAGO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Next Gen Foods – the makers of TiNDLE and Mwah! – announces an early look at its cutting-edge technology platform called TiNDLE TrueCut™ and brand-new foodservice products, TiNDLE Chicken Wings and TiNDLE Breakfast Sausage. The latest products from the food tech startup will be featured for the first time at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago from May 20-23.

TiNDLE TrueCut™ technology featured in a juicy, golden fried chicken sandwich (PRNewswire)

In two years, TiNDLE has rapidly grown from a presence in about a dozen restaurants across Singapore to offering its delicious and versatile plant-based chicken in thousands of restaurants and supermarkets globally, with a strong foothold in the meat-loving markets of Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company continues to focus development of its comprehensive portfolio on meeting consumer needs, complementing its existing breadth of both foodservice and retail products with TiNDLE TrueCut™, TiNDLE Chicken Wings, and TiNDLE Breakfast Sausage.

TiNDLE TrueCut™: The Future of Whole Muscle Meat

The TiNDLE TrueCut™ technology is the backbone behind a new line of whole muscle chicken, which utilizes custom and advanced techniques in plant-based protein development to offer unrivaled flavor, texture, and mouthfeel. The application of TiNDLE TrueCut™ to the brand's growing line of plant-based chicken products comes at a time when consumer expectations are rising for rise for plant-based meats to mirror the authentic experience of animal-based meats.

Delivering the same firm chew and craveable umami flavor as a whole cut of chicken, not unlike that of a chicken breast, TiNDLE TrueCut™ uses simple plant-based ingredients to mirror what fat content and muscle tissue does in poultry chicken. The innovation behind TiNDLE TrueCut™ is the ability to perfect the meat texture during the manufacturing process, while using a base protein made of only five ingredients: water, soy protein, sunflower and rapeseed oils, natural flavorings, and salt. It also contains no GMO ingredients or cholesterol.

TiNDLE TrueCut™ is a result of extensive product development led by the expert R&D team at Next Gen Foods and Chief Technology Officer John Seegers – coupled with robust applications testing with professional chefs and culinary experts around the globe. To design TiNDLE TrueCut™, the Next Gen R&D team brought its combined expertise in plant-based food development, using unique discoveries in how to refine proteins and fibers and accurately recreate the elements of what makes the structure of animal meat taste and cook the way it does – namely the culinary qualities that come from a combination of muscle tissue and fat. The TiNDLE TrueCut™ technology unlocks unlimited potential for the Next Gen team to customize at an unprecedented pace, developing various cuts of chicken meat to provide an authentic poultry experience.

The company has not yet announced a launch date new products made with TiNDLE TrueCut™; additional details on its release will be shared later this year.

TiNDLE Wings and Sausages: Closing in on Chicken

Since its initial debut, TiNDLE has collaborated with chefs, for chefs to design truly versatile foods that can be used across cuisines, menus, and operations – which included a raw format of TiNDLE that could be easily molded and modified, as well as convenient, pre-breaded patties, tenders, and nuggets. The newest additions to its foodservice lineup, designed for maximum versatility and menu range, are TiNDLE Chicken Wings and TiNDLE Breakfast Sausages.

TiNDLE Chicken Wings are crispy, boneless wings that can be served plain or dressed up with a spicy or sweet sauce – ideal for operators looking to serve the beloved classic chicken wing, but without the use of animal-based ingredients. Coated in a light breadcrumb, the wings feature a nice golden-brown exterior while keeping a savory and juicy bite on the inside.

For morning menus, TiNDLE Breakfast Sausages provide the same mouthwatering and nostalgic taste as traditional sausage patties – seasoned with hints of sage, black pepper, and other savory spices. Easy to prepare in just a matter of minutes, they pair perfectly with any breakfast sandwich or as a main dish for the first meal of the day.

TiNDLE Chicken Wings and TiNDLE Breakfast Sausage will both be available to all distributors nationwide in June through DOT Foods. For questions or samples of the two products, contact the TiNDLE team at usapartners@tindle.com.

"Our commitment to innovation and expanding our range of delicious, best-in-class foods is core to our mission to reduce our global reliance on animals as a source for food," says Andre Menezes, CEO and Co-Founder of Next Gen Foods. "With our newest innovations in whole cuts, wings, and breakfast sausages, we're excited to unlock unlimited potential for culinary creativity – and feel strongly that they deliver on the high bar for taste and quality that consumers expect."

Taste of TiNDLE in Chicagoland

Visitors to the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show in Chicago this year can find TiNDLE at Booth #1674 in the South Hall, where samples of the new TiNDLE Chicken Wings and TiNDLE Breakfast Sausage will be served. Those interested in an early taste of TiNDLE TrueCut™ can book a private appointment with the TiNDLE team online here or share questions by emailing usapartners@tindle.com. Conference attendees can also catch a sneak preview of TiNDLE TrueCut™ through exclusive demonstrations led by Chef Chad Rosenthal, taking place at 10:30 AM each day of the show.

In the greater Chicagoland, TiNDLE continues to be favorite amongst the local culinary scene and as a popular menu item at 2d Restaurant, Can't Believe It's Not Meat, Native Foods, and Parson's Chicken and Fish. To learn more on where to find TiNDLE, visit www.tindle.com.

About Next Gen Foods

Founded in 2020, Next Gen Foods is a food tech startup developing and commercializing delicious, innovative, and sustainable plant-based food brands – including TiNDLE, chicken made from plants, and Mwah!, creamy and indulgent dairy-inspired products. Next Gen Foods is backed by a team with proven experience in plant-based food technology, global brand development, and distribution scaleup. For more information, visit nextgenfoods.sg.

About TiNDLE

TiNDLE is the leading plant-based chicken – offering the distinct aroma, taste, and texture of chicken and made with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. TiNDLE is the first product by Next Gen Foods, a Singapore-founded food tech company that is developing and commercializing innovative and sustainable foods to make saving the planet easy, enjoyable, and delicious. For more information, visit www.tindle.com or follow @tindlefoods on Instagram and @tindle.foods on TikTok.

Media kit

www.tindle.com/media

TiNDLE TrueCut™ technology featured in a juicy, golden fried chicken sandwich patty, cut in half (PRNewswire)

TiNDLE Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Next Gen Foods, Inc