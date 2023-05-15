ZRCN Inc., Parent Company of Zircon Corporation, Announces Corporate Branding Identity

Introduces Tag Line – "mapping the manmade™" Reflects Next Stage of Technology Innovation and Growth

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zircon Corporation today announced a new corporate identity for its parent company, ZRCN Inc. (ZRCN). The new name reflects the company's strategic plan to apply its proprietary sensor-based technology to an expanded mix of global markets, including commercial building, government infrastructure and building information modeling.

"This new corporate brand and tagline reflects our focus on creating new, technical solutions for a broader range of specialized applications," commented John Stauss, Chief Executive Officer of ZRCN. "This includes applying our technology across large adjacent markets where our expertise can offer unique contributions in, for example, the areas of safety, efficiency, infrastructure data analysis and regulatory measurement and reporting."

Stauss added, "These concepts are really incremental to the work Zircon has historically specialized in, hence the new brand. Zircon's work continues of course, flying under its own well-established, and highly-focused brands and colors."

The company will continue to develop, produce and market its leading portfolio of advanced hand tool products under the Zircon "A higher form of tools" brand. Additional details regarding the new product portfolio under the ZRCN brand will be provided at a future date.

About ZRCN Inc.

ZRCN is the parent company of Zircon Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary.

Zircon Corporation is a leading developer of innovative, electronic hand-tools utilizing the company's proprietary sensor-based semiconductor technology. A Silicon Valley-based company established and operating in Northern California since 1977, Zircon is the manufacturer of the original StudSensor™ stud finder, under the Zircon brand. Zircon® StudSensor™ stud finders, MultiScanner™ wall scanners, MetalliScanner® metal detectors, and electronic scanning, water detection, and leveling tools can be found worldwide throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. For more information, visit https://www.zircon.com.

