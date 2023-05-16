Campfire Announces Availability of "Killer App" for Enterprise XR: Holographic Collaboration

Campfire app bridges flat screens and a new generation of headsets for 3D collaboration with hybrid teams for design reviews, training, and more.

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Campfire today announced the availability of its first-of-a-kind holographic collaboration system comprising a new multi-platform app for PC, Mac, and iPad and a specialized XR headset for PC. Hybrid teams can now collaborate using 3D models and scans with the simplicity of modern 2D collaboration tools, and experience high-fidelity holograms in meetings that require face-to-face communication.

Car training scenario on Mac app (PRNewswire)

Campfire's holographic collaboration brings the simplicity of 2D communication to 3D, for training and design reviews

The multi-platform experience can be accessed with a simple link, making it as easy as opening a Google Doc. Rather than opening a 2D document, users join a 3D scene composed from more than 40 types of 3D models and scans. Collaborators can interact in meetings or offline with powerful tools to explore and annotate content. Regardless of device, hybrid teams can perform work virtually that today involves travel, shipping, and delays from inefficient communication using 2D methods.

Today's announcement follows two years of working with customers seeking to drive productivity and sustainability in digital transformation initiatives. Hundreds of companies applied for Campfire's Early Access Program. Innovators in industries including aerospace, automotive, medical devices, retail, and apparel provided valuable feedback to ensure Campfire serves a wide range of workflows.

"We've been looking at AR and VR for 15 years because the potential productivity gains and cost savings are so great. We engaged with Campfire because it's hands down the easiest-to-use solution I've seen and the best visual experience in a headset. Campfire opens the door to a much broader set of use cases that we couldn't previously address," said Ryan Wheeler, Senior Fellow Advanced Visualizations, Collins Aerospace.

"Enterprise XR has been a fragmented mess of point solutions that fail to scale for lack of usability and utility. We designed Campfire to solve a basic human challenge that XR technology uniquely solves - the difficulty of communicating 3D information. We've made it easier than ever, and are proud to bring it to market." said Jay Wright, CEO and co-founder, Campfire.

The following products are now available:

Campfire App

Brings the simplicity of modern 2D collaboration tools to 3D.

Organize more than 40 types of 3D models into scenes and share them as links.

Open links to collaborate using powerful tools for explaining and understanding complex concepts.

Supports PC (Windows 10+), Mac, and iPad.

Freemium with enterprise plans starting at $1,500 / user / yr

. Request invite at campfire3d.com

Campfire Headset

The world's highest fidelity AR for meetings that require face-to-face communication.

More than four times the field-of-view by area compared to today's leading AR headset, with unparalleled image quality.

Uses iPhone as a controller with the Campfire Pack.Uses Campfire Console or Studio Console for reliable shared holograms in offices, meeting rooms, and collaboration spaces.

Certified with Dell Precision Workstations for plug-and-play using Thunderbolt-3.

Available exclusively in Campsite Starter Kit.

Campsite Starter Kit

The fastest way to get started with holographic collaboration - get up and running in less than an hour

Includes two Campfire Headsets/Packs/Consoles (Pioneer Edition), five enterprise user licenses, one Studio Console.

Available in the US, UK, and EU.

$15,000 / year.

. Contact Campfire Sales at campfire3d.com

About Campfire

Campfire realizes the promise of holographic collaboration, allowing hybrid teams to collaborate using digital models of physical objects. Initially focused on design reviews and training,

Campfire dramatically reduces the need for travel, shipping, and rework. Developed by pioneers behind one of the most widely used augmented reality platforms, the Campfire system includes a cutting-edge multi-platform app that bridges traditional computing devices and a new category of XR headset. With over 70 patents, Campfire has overcome the longstanding adoption challenges of previous 3D and XR systems with breakthrough ease-of-use and performance. The Campfire System is available now at campfire3d.com .

