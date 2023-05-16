FINTECH MEETUP - "THE BEST FINTECH SHOW OF THE YEAR" - SETS A NEW STANDARD FOR FINTECH EVENTS

FINTECH MEETUP - "THE BEST FINTECH SHOW OF THE YEAR" - SETS A NEW STANDARD FOR FINTECH EVENTS

Fintech Meetup delivers largest facilitated meetings program in fintech history, and is set to become the largest US Q1 event when it takes place on March 3-6, 2024 at the Venetian, Las Vegas

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech Meetup, the groundbreaking new fintech event, today announced that the next Fintech Meetup will take place in-person at the Venetian, Las Vegas on March 3-6, 2024. This follows the record-breaking success of its 2023 event which achieved an unprecedented 53 Net Promoter Score (NPS) and was described by attendees as "the best fintech show of the year".

During an action-packed 3 days, Fintech Meetup mobilized the entire fintech industry by delivering an incredible 30,000+ tech-enabled meetings and sparking an unprecedented wave of collaborations and partnerships which the fintech industry has never experienced before. Attendees and sponsors were blown away by Fintech Meetup, describing it as "an absolute game-changer for the fintech industry" and "the industry's newest and coolest event".

Jon Lear, President and Co-Founder of Fintech Meetup, said, "We are absolutely thrilled with the success of Fintech Meetup 2023 and the incredible feedback we've received from our attendees and sponsors. Fintech Meetup has firmly established itself as the must-attend Q1 event for everyone in fintech, banking and payments."

Fintech Meetup's ground-breaking event was launched in response to the fintech industry's call for a new, tech-enabled event for a new decade. Fintech Meetup's revolutionary event, delivers what fintech needs, by:

Bringing the fintech industry together every Q1 to kick-off the year Facilitating fintech's largest ever meetings programs Relentlessly putting the fintech community and attendees first Delivering the best value for money and highest ROI fintech event in the industry

Anil Aggarwal, Founder of Fintech Meetup, who previously founded Shoptalk and Money20/20, said "I'm thrilled with the success of Fintech Meetup, which is the largest launch of any event I've founded."

The next Fintech Meetup will take place on March 3-6, 2024 at The Venetian, Las Vegas. Fintech Meetup 2024 will be even bigger and better, featuring 5,000+ fintechers, 350+ sponsors and exhibitors, and 175+ speakers as well as facilitating 45,000+ tech-enabled meetings and other collaborations.

Lear continued, "Fintech Meetup is the best value for money, highest ROI fintech event in the industry, and delivers real and meaningful results. We can't wait for the industry to experience our legendary first-class, five-star experience once again at Fintech Meetup 2024".

More information about Fintech Meetup is available at www.fintechmeetup.com .

To apply to speak, go to https://fintechmeetup.com/apply_to_speak_form.html .

To apply to sponsor, go to https://fintechmeetup.com/sponsor_form.html .

About Fintech Meetup

Fintech Meetup is the future of fintech events and is revolutionizing how the fintech industry connects, collaborates and does business. Fintech Meetup's groundbreaking event format combines fintech's largest ever meetings program, an unprecedented network of co-located events as well as fresh approaches to content and speakers. Fintech Meetup achieved an unprecedented Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 53 for its inaugural 2023 event, and is the best value for money, highest ROI fintech event in the industry. The next Fintech Meetup will be held at the Venetian, Las Vegas on March 3-6, 2024, and is the must-attend Q1 kick-off event for the fintech industry. For more information, visit www.fintechmeetup.com . Fintech Meetup is a Hyve Group plc (LSE: HYVE: LN) event.

About Hyve Group

Hyve's purpose is to deliver game-changing impact for people, business and beyond. How? By helping people to make the connections that could change everything, through unmissable events and hyper-productive meetings programmes. Its portfolio includes world-renowned brands such as Shoptalk, Bett, CWIEME and Fintech Meetup. Hyve is on a journey to redefine everyone's expectations of what is possible at events, and is using cutting-edge technology and data to amplify the transformative potential of each of its brands.

For more information, visit www.hyve.group .

View original content:

SOURCE Fintech Meetup, LLC