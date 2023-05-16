SainSmart Launches Genmitsu 4th Axis Rotary Module Kit for 4040-PRO CNC Machine

LAS VEGAS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SainSmart releases the Genmitsu 4th Axis Rotary Module Kit, an innovative upgrade that allows the 4040-PRO CNC machine to carve from different angles and positions or with the right software, full 3D rotary carving. With its high-torque NEMA17 Planetary Geared Stepper Motor, 10:1 reduction ratio, and precise control capabilities, the kit enables the creation of complex parts with curved or angled features that are not achievable with a traditional 3-axis CNC machine. This drop-in upgrade opens up a world of possibilities for CNC enthusiasts looking to expand their capabilities and create more intricate shapes and contours in a workpiece.

High-Torque Precision Kit

The kit features a NEMA17 Planetary Geared Stepper Motor, providing high torque for precision control and the ability to rotate workpieces with more force than any other belt-driven rotary modules on the market. The 10:1 reduction ratio ensures a minimum angle of 0.1° and a maximum angular speed of 300° per second, ensuring high speed and unparalleled accuracy.

Module Dimensions

The center height is 50mm, and the total height is 86mm, with material lengths with tailstock from 10-100mm and without tailstock from 10-200mm for maximum flexibility. The module can clamp material with a diameter range of 2-50mm.

CAD/CAM Software and Offline Controller Required

To use a 4th axis on your CNC machine, you will need CAD/CAM software that can generate toolpaths for rotary motion. The G-code for the 4th axis must be sent using an Genmitsu offline controller, which should be ordered together with the 4th axis to ensure proper functionality.

The Genmitsu 4th Axis Rotary Module Kit is an exciting upgrade for any CNC enthusiast looking to expand their capabilities and create more complex shapes and contours in a workpiece.

For more information and to purchase the Genmitsu 4th Axis Rotary Module Kit, visit https://www.sainsmart.com/products/4040pro-4-axis .

