WiMi Hologram Cloud Obtained Several Holographic Brain-Computer Interface-Related Patents

BEIJING, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it had been granted three patents related to holographic BCI. They are A Protective Structure for Holographic BCI, An Angle-Adjustable Holographic BCI Device, and A Holographic Brain-controlled Robot System.

The protective structure of the holographic BCI includes a protective box sited on the holographic BCI. The said protective box consists of two hemispherical shells. The bottom of the two hemispherical shells are rotated and installed close to each other, the bottom is fixedly connected with the first support block, and the bottom wall of the hemispherical shell is fixedly connected with the rubber support block. With the two hemispherical shells, the utility model technology fully protects the holographic BCI from dust. The first splint, the second splint, and two rubber support blocks together can stably clamp holographic BCI of different specifications in the shell. This reduces the risk of damage caused by collision during carrying and makes it easy to take out the holographic brain interface quickly.

The angle-adjustable holographic BCI device includes a body and a wiring socket on the body. A plurality of flexible wires connects the wiring socket to the body. The top of the body is fixedly connected with a return socket. The flexible wires are located in the return socket. The return socket is provided with a multi-angle adjustment mechanism. It includes a rectangular groove on the return socket's left inner wall, with an opening at the top. A rotating shaft is connected to the bottom inner wall of the rectangular groove, and a turntable is fixedly connected to the top of the rotating shaft. This mechanism allows for quick adjustment of the tilt angle and rotation angle of the wiring socket, improving connection accuracy and meeting usage requirements.

The main body of the holographic brain-controlled robot system includes a robot and a wearable helmet-type BCI device. The BCI device has a rectangular card block and a quick-fit cushioned shield mechanism fixedly attached to the top of the device. The right side of the rectangular card block is provided with a slot with openings on both the front and rear sides. The quick-fit cushion shield mechanism is equipped with an arc-shaped plate in active contact with the top of the device, and an arc-shaped shield is provided above the plate. The patented technology has a cushioning shield around the top of the wearable helmet-type brain machine equipment, which can reduce the risk of impact damage to the top. In the subsequent equipment maintenance, users can quickly and easily disassemble the cushion shield mechanism.

BCI is a new communication and control technology between the brain and computers or other electronic devices that do not rely on conventional brain information output pathways (peripheral nerve and muscle tissue). BCI is one of the most active research directions in the field of neural engineering. It is a control system that does not rely on the standard output channels of the peripheral nerves and muscles of the brain. It establishes a direct communication and control channel between the human brain and the computer by collecting and analyzing bioelectrical signals from the human brain. This allows people to express their will or manipulate a device directly through the brain without speaking.

BCI has significant advantages in medical care and broad application prospects in education, artificial intelligence, and entertainment.

According to research institutions, its market size will reach $2.5 billion in 5 years purely from the dimension of devices (EEG/EMG). In several technology areas that BCI will profoundly affect, the market size will reach hundreds of billions of dollars in 5 years. For example, 46 billion dollars in market size in ADHD BCI feedback therapy, 12 billion dollars in brain detection systems, 250 billion dollars in education, and 120 billion dollars in the game industry.

For example, in entertainment, BCI technology is up-and-coming. It can be combined with VR. Without additional peripheral control devices, users can directly control the characters in the game through their minds for a more immersive gaming experience.

WiMi plans to use its existing VR and holographic AR technologies to research and develop a BCI gaming system to help game users gain a more realistic and immersive experience. Overlaying digital content in the real world can "seamlessly" integrate real-world information with virtual-world information. The system applies the virtual knowledge to the real world by simulating and then superimposing the physical information (visual information, sound, taste, touch, etc.) that is difficult to experience within the limited scope of the natural world through technology. The human senses can perceive and gain a sensory experience beyond reality: the natural environment and virtual objects are superimposed on the same image or space in real time.

BCI research has a broad future. It will not only enhance people's understanding of themself but also change the way of life of human beings. As a new way of control and communication, BCI can also be applied to the broader field of brain-computer fusion. With the continuous improvement of technology and the efforts of multidisciplinary integration, BCI will indeed be gradually applied to reality for the benefit of human beings.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

