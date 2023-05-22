TVM Capital Healthcare Announces Euro 10 Million Investment in DEBx Medical

DEBx Medical is innovating the management of chronic wounds, improving the life of millions of patients – the investment will enable the company to expand its global footprint and build a presence in the MENA region

DUBAI, UAE and AMSTERDAM , May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TVM Capital Healthcare, a global specialist healthcare private equity firm headquartered in Dubai and Singapore, is pleased to announce an investment, from its TVM Healthcare Afiyah Fund, of EUR 10 million into DEBx Medical, an Amsterdam-based medical devices company.

DEBx Medical, founded in 2019, has developed a groundbreaking product, DEBRICHEM®, which offers a superior alternative to existing treatments for non-healing chronic wounds. This innovative product is easy to use and highly effective in removing biofilm and curing hard-to-heal wounds. With CE and ISO approvals obtained in February 2021, DEBx Medical has already successfully treated over 5,000 patients, and is about to introduce its product to the market.

Chronic wounds pose a significant healthcare challenge, affecting approximately 2.4% of the population throughout their lifetime, and is particularly pronounced in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, where high levels of diabetes contribute to the problem. Hard-to-heal wounds have the potential for poor patient health and quality of life outcomes and represent a substantial cost to healthcare systems.

TVM Capital Healthcare's investment in DEBx Medical will enable the company to commence commercialization of its groundbreaking product for the benefit of patients. As part of the firm's investment, DEBx Medical will establish a regional headquarter and a production base in MENA, thereby accelerating the introduction of its innovative wound care solution to the region.

Tristan de Boysson, Managing Partner of TVM Capital Healthcare, commented: "With this investment from our TVM Healthcare Afiyah Fund, we will accelerate the market introduction of a product which will transform the management of chronic wounds, and improve the life of millions of patients. This investment is also part of our Fund's strategy of bringing innovative, best-in-class healthcare solutions to the wider MENA region. We are looking forward to working together with the DEBx Medical management team."

Bert Quint, Co-founder & CEO of DEBx Medical added: "We founded the company with the aim of innovating wound care, a market that has not seen significant innovation in a very long time. Our product, DEBRICHEM®, has the potential to disrupt the chronic wound care market and help patients to heal fast, safely and effectively. After just one single treatment, more than 90% of chronic wounds start healing. TVM Capital Healthcare's investment is testament to our technology, and we are looking forward to bringing our product to market together."

About TVM Capital Healthcare: TVM Capital Healthcare is an emerging markets-focused healthcare private equity firm headquartered in Dubai and Singapore, with offices in Riyadh, Boston, Munich, and Ho Chi Minh City. The firm invests expansion and growth capital in healthcare companies with a focus on specialized and tech-enabled healthcare services, digital health solutions and platforms, as well as manufacturing companies in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and diagnostics. Investment and operating partners as well as a strong group of Senior Advisors have long-standing international track records in healthcare and life sciences investing, active board work, contributions to strategy development and implementation, governance and ESG, healthcare M&A, initial public offerings and deep healthcare operations experience. The firm partners with local Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian management teams to build domestic or regional sector champions and selectively backs companies from Europe or North America for expansion into the firm's target geographies.

TVM Capital Healthcare's investment and operating approach combines strong commercial value creation and returns with responsible investing and a comprehensive ESG framework to build impactful, sustainable and well-governed companies, delivering excellent healthcare services, with continued growth and job creation, in a fair and diverse workplace. TVM Capital Healthcare is a U.N. PRI signatory since 2015, a longstanding member of GPCA, a member of 2X Global, a signatory of Ethical Principles in Healthcare (EPiHC) and Investors for Health (I4H), initiatives of the International Finance Corporation of the World Bank (IFC), promoting healthcare growth and ethical principles in healthcare to build transparent and resilient health systems.

About DEBx Medical DEBx Medical B.V. is a Dutch medical technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the management of chronic wounds by enabling their healing, thereby improving the outcomes for millions of patients. DEBx Medical aims to support doctors and their patients from diagnosis through treatment, follow-up care and maintenance of a healthy wound bed. Our core values focus on delivering affordable treatments that are easy to use and implement in daily clinical practice. DEBx Medical was founded in 2019 by CEO Bert Quint, Prof. Dr. Carlo Bignozzi and MD Alberto Cogo with the aim to develop and provide a single treatment to eliminate wound infection in a market that has not seen significant innovation in the last two decades. www.debx-medical.com

About DEBRICHEM: DEBRICHEM ® is a novel desiccant agent used for chemical debridement. DEBRICHEM® is an acidic gel certified as a single-use medical device. The product is intended for topical application to an infected non-healing wound, to eliminate infection by removing biofilm and by this infection, then followed by cleaning and dressing. This innovative product is easy to use and highly effective in removing biofilm and curing hard-to-heal wounds. www.debx-medical.com

