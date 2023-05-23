Opti9 Partners with Wasabi Technologies to Provide Clients with Disaster Recovery Capabilities and AI-Powered Ransomware Detection

Opti9 Technologies has been selected by Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage as a Technical Alliance Partner to protect critical workloads with the most secure cloud storage and rapid recovery.

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opti9 Technologies, LLC. (Opti9), a trusted North American managed cloud services provider, announces its selection by Wasabi Technologies (Wasabi) as a Technical Alliance Partner (TAP) to offer integrated disaster recovery and artificial intelligence (AI) powered ransomware detection services. As result of this trusted partnership, Wasabi clients can now natively integrate a comprehensive disaster recovery and security monitoring that includes proactive protection of their data from ransomware attacks.

Opti9 has been a leading managed hybrid cloud solutions and security services provider for over two decades. As part of their growing list of innovative contributions to provide secure and reliable cloud environments, Opti9 has developed a disaster recovery solution for Wasabi clients called DR-Lite which allows Wasabi customers to recover workloads already backed up to Wasabi onto the Opti9 DR infrastructure without the need to make any changes. This cost-effective and Wasabi approved solution provides rapid recovery to any of Opti9's global cloud regions located adjacent to Wasabi cloud storage, ensuring low-latency and faster restoration.

Additionally, Opti9 has also integrated Wasabi directly into its Observr platform. Observr integrates with a customer's Veeam backup and replication servers and uses AI to detect suspicious activity which may indicate the presence of a malicious attacker or insider threat. This includes suspicious changes to retention settings, job definitions, encryption, immutability, data deletion, job modifications or deletion, and many other factors. In addition to automated notification and API integration with third-party security tools, Observr can also automatically air-gap offsite backup storage so that an attacker who has gained access to Veeam can no longer impose changes on it, read/restore backups, or delete it. In the next version of Observr, Opti9 and Wasabi will enhance Observr to support its air-gap capability natively within Wasabi. This will allow Observr to automatically air-gap a client's Wasabi environment whenever potential threats are detected, further strengthening data security measures.

"Backup and replication infrastructure has recently become a focus for attackers who know that eliminating an organization's ability to recover from a ransomware attack increases their likelihood of being paid the ransom. Additionally, attackers are typically present within an environment for 60 days or more before initiating an attack, allowing them to delete and circumvent protection provided by immutability alone," explained Sagi Brody, CTO of Opti9. "The Observr + Wasabi solution provides Veeam customers with maximum assurances to protect their recovery capabilities by combining Wasabi's secure, immutable, and encrypted cloud storage with contextual threat detection and an isolated recovery environment. By continuously monitoring Veeam to ensure backup jobs, retention, encryption, and immutability settings have not been disabled or altered, it ensures customers can recover their data when needed. Additionally, Opti9's DR-Lite provides an isolated compute environment, pre-configured and pre-connected to customer's Wasabi storage buckets and ready to initiate a failover immediately if and when needed."

Opti9's Observr, as well as DR-Lite are available to any customers utilizing Veeam + Wasabi and can easily be enabled without making any changes at all to their Veeam or Wasabi environments. These solutions require no software agents, special VPN or network configurations and provide RTOs for threat detection and response times.

"Wasabi is the best cloud storage solution for backup and recovery with lightning-fast data backups and restores with immutable hot cloud storage that delivers users predictable pricing and performance," said Clark Brown, Vice President of North America Channels at Wasabi. "Opti9's disaster recovery solution and Observr ransomware detection service are two critical cloud security requirements we're thrilled to offer Wasabi clients who need to ensure they are protected from malicious actors."

About Opti9

Opti9 is a hybrid cloud solutions provider with offices in Garden City, NY, Omaha, NE, Overland Park, KS, and St. Louis, MO, and data centers in North America, Europe and the APAC region. The company is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partner, along with several other key partnerships and certifications. Opti9 specializes in managed cloud services, application development and modernization, backup and disaster recovery, security, and compliance. With its business-first focus, Opti9 blends experience with innovation and new solutions to deliver on its "Right Workload, Right Cloud, Right Time" approach.

About Wasabi

Wasabi provides simple and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data with no complex tiers or egress or API fees, delivering predictable costs that save money and industry leading security and performance businesses can count on. Trusted by customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston. Wasabi is a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox, and the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Bruins.

