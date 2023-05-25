111 to Announce First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results on June 15, 2023 - Conference Call to Follow

SHANGHAI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company"), a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

111's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 15, 2023 (7:30 PM Beijing Time on the same day).

Details for the conference call are as follows:

Conference Topic: 111, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Registration Link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10030880-st6fye.html

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique Registration ID, which can be used to join the conference call.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the Direct Event passcode and unique Registration ID you have received upon registering to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until June 22, 2023

United States: +1 877 642 9125

China: 4001 209 217

Hong Kong: 800 901 654

International: +61 7 3145 4057

Conference ID: 10030880

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uzvzjixt

About 111, Inc.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company") is a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China. The Company provides consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and healthcare services directly through its online retail pharmacy, 1 Pharmacy, and indirectly through its offline virtual pharmacy network. The Company also offers online healthcare services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation, electronic prescription service, and patient management service. In addition, the Company's online platform, 1 Medicine Marketplace, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. With the largest virtual pharmacy network in China, 111 enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers with cloud-based services. 111 also provides an omni-channel drug commercialization platform to its strategic partners, which includes services such as digital marketing, patient education, data analytics, and pricing monitoring.

For more information on 111, please visit: http://ir.111.com.cn/.

