Hawkins Way Capital announces the opening of the new, dual branded hotel, Residence Inn and AC by Marriott hotels in Downtown Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkins Way Capital announces the opening of the new LED Silver Level, dual branded hotel, AC Hotel by Marriott & the Residence Inn Hotel by Marriott, Oakland Downtown, located at 1431 Jefferson Street, Oakland, California. Hotel General Manager Josh Howard, Hotel Assistant General Manager Fazeel Ali and Director of Sales Joanne Bianchi lead the opening team.

Residence Inn and AC by Marriott Oakland Downtown (PRNewswire)

This dual branded hotel with 18 floors of beautifully appointed guest rooms was built from the ground up making optimal use of its location in the heart of Oakland Downtown. This project offers close proximity to the City Center, Uptown, Chinatown and Lake Merritt neighborhoods. Located near the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse and the U.S. General Services Administration building, both located on Clay Street.

The AC Hotel concept, created by Spanish Hotelier Antonio Catalan founded in Madrid, Spain with 155 hotel locations and located in 20 countries: known for offering comfort, free of clutter with minimal distractions. Each room will include a King or two Double Beds, 50' inch television, workspace with many options to plug-in, mini refrigerator with spectacular natural light and amazing views of the San Francisco Bay or views of urban Downtown.

Breakfast served at the AC Hotel by Marriott Oakland Downtown will include local favorites such as open-faced toast with scrambled cage-free eggs, prosciutto, and arugula. In the evenings, the AC Lounge will open and serve specialty cocktails that complement the local flare along with tapas (light plates). Each guest will have access to the AC Guest Market, available 24 hours, offering snacks, beverages, and toiletries.

The Residence Inn Hotel, offering Studio and One Bedroom Suites allowing guests to "travel like you live." Each suite includes a fully appointed kitchen offering enough space for guests to work, relax and unwind. Each suite includes a 55' television, fully equipped kitchen that includes a microwave, cooktop refrigerator dishes and linens with dining and workspace options. Guests will enjoy a good night's sleep with the distinct sleeping area that includes plush bedding and linens. Guests will enjoy the 24-hour food and beverage market and onsite guest laundry.

This dual branded hotel is a welcome addition to Oakland's Downtown and will accommodate business travelers and leisure guests alike. The location is 9 miles from Oakland International Airport. Each guest room is tastefully decorated with workspace offering room to relax and unwind with minimal distractions while enjoying complimentary hot breakfast each morning. The hotel features an expansive fitness center, available 24 hours per day, that includes cardio and strength training equipment and complimentary WiFI provided, throughout the property.

The hotel offers 981 square feet of flexible meeting space with digital monitor and smart screen capabilities. Meeting space can accommodate up to 30 attendees, ideal for small and medium-sized gatherings.

With an urban location, valet parking will be offered and available 24 hours per day offering ease of coming and going from the hotel. The location is near public transportation allowing guests access to BART, AC Transit and CalTrain.

As dual branded Marriott hotels, both hotels participate in Marriott Bonvoy programs and will welcome Bonvoy stays of all levels.

The hotel was developed by Beverly Hills based Hawkins Way Capital and is operated by FCL Management, LLC.

