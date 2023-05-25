More than 40 academicians participated in the "Taihu Talent Summit" in east China's Wuxi

WUXI, China, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 24, the 2023 Taihu Talent Summit opened in Wuxi, east China's city, known as the "Pearl of Lake Taihu", with more than 40 academicians from China and abroad in attendance. Several academicians' innovative projects were signed during the event, and there was also a themed academicians lunch. The organizers arranged tables for academicians and entrepreneurs according to industry sectors, aiming to foster innovative solutions to practical industrial problems during the conference, according to the organizing committee of Taihu Talent Summit.

Located in the middle of the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration, Wuxi City is renowned for its culture of honoring knowledge and practicality. In 2022, Wuxi's total economic output reached 1,485.082 billion yuan. Previously, Wuxi had hosted five consecutive sessions of the Taihu Talent Summit, attracting a total of 136 Nobel laureates and academicians from China and abroad to engage in exchanges and collaborations. This event has facilitated the mutual development of Wuxi's prosperous industrial foundation and talented individuals. In this year's discussions, keywords include universities/research institutes, academicians, alumni, and outstanding individuals from local communities, as they all contribute to the integration and development of industries and talents.

During the opening ceremony, the team led by Academician Ding Rongjun received 100 million yuan in support from the local government for their outstanding contributions in the field of intelligent transportation. Academician Ding Rongjun mentioned that two years ago, he came to Wuxi with eight young people to start a business. Today, the team has grown to 153 members and has obtained 78 patents. He deeply appreciates Wuxi's emphasis on scientific and technological innovation and its value for talents.

Du Xiaogang, the Secretary of the Wuxi Municipal Committee of the CPC, stated that regardless of when or in what capacity talents come to Wuxi, they will find a place in this "picturesque land of Jiangnan area". Wuxi is committed to becoming the first destination for returning overseas talents, the preferred place for innovation and entrepreneurship, and the optimal city for business creation.

