NEW KITCHENAID® HARD-ANODIZED CERAMIC COOKWARE

VALLEJO, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with KitchenAid® -- one of the world's most renowned gourmet kitchen products brand -- Meyer Corporation, U.S. introduces KitchenAid® Hard-Anodized Ceramic Cookware in two on-trend colors, Pistachio and Blue Velvet. The new collection is available now at retail nationwide and at www.PotsandPans.com/KitchenAid.

For those seeking an alternative to traditional PTFE nonstick, and desire cookware that's made for everyday cooking and beautiful kitchen-to-table presentations, KitchenAid Hard-Anodized Ceramic Cookware perfectly fuses optimum performance with pleasing design. The modern-looking collection is crafted from ultra-durable hard-anodized aluminum, a material that is 8 times harder than traditional aluminum for lasting performance. Additionally, the hard-anodized cookware is forged, which allows for more metal where it's needed, such as the cookware's base to ensure fast and even heat distribution, and the rims to withstand daily wear and tear from using cooking utensils.

Providing home cooks with the ultimate in convenience and versatility, KitchenAid Hard-Anodized Ceramic features a long-lasting ceramic nonstick cooking surface crafted without PFAS, BPA, lead, or cadmium. The easy-clean ceramic nonstick ensures even the stickiest foods release effortlessly, and that cleanup is quick. The nonstick is styled in a unique "milkshake" color, which beautifully complements the high-heat exterior finish of Pistachio and Blue Velvet -- two soft hues that can also be found in the recently launched, award-winning collection of KitchenAid Enameled Cast Iron Cookware.

KitchenAid Hard-Anodized Ceramic is designed with tempered glass lids reinforced with thick metal rims to lock in heat and flavor and allow for easy monitoring of foods as they cook. The ergonomically designed, cast stainless steel handles provide a comfortable grip. Ideal for cooktop and oven use, the cookware is oven safe to 500°F (350°F with lids). KitchenAid Hard-Anodized Ceramic is offered in the following sets and open stock items:

10-Piece Set : 1.5 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 3 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 6 Qt. Covered Stockpot, 3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan, 8.25 inch Open Frying Pan, and 10 inch Open Frying Pan ($229.99)

10 inch Open Frying Pan ($34.99)

12.25 inch Open Frying Pan ($44.99)

3 Qt. Covered Saucepan ($44.99)

5 Qt. Covered Saute Pan with Helper Handle ($69.99)

