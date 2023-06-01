FibroBiologics to Present Corporate Update at 2023 BIO International Convention

Clinical-Stage Company Focused on Advancing Fibroblast Cell-Based Therapies for Treatment of Chronic Diseases

HOUSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, a clinical-stage company focused on the development of fibroblast cell-based therapeutics for chronic diseases, today announced that Pete O'Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview next week at the 2023 BIO International Convention in Boston. The presentation is set for 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 6, in Session Room 104A at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

"We will highlight our recent progress in developing next-generation fibroblast cell-based therapies in multiple indications," said O'Heeron. "This is an exciting time for the company, and we look forward to connecting in person with members of the life sciences business community at the BIO conference. This is the industry's largest and most prestigious event and we appreciate BIO's selection of FibroBiologics as a presenting company that will be featured in the partnering section of the conference."

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

