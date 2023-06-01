Mars Food North America, Delta Group and The MolinaCares Accord Award Six Recipients of Grants Made by Their Washington County Food Access Improvement Fund

GREENVILLE, Miss., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mars Food North America, Delta Group, The MolinaCares Accord ("MolinaCares"), and the Community Foundation of Washington County in Mississippi announced six grant recipients through the Washington County Food Access Improvement Fund ("The Fund"). This partnership of companies created The Fund to provide long-term support for food pantries and non-profit organizations with a $400,000 commitment to provide 20,000 healthy meals to Washington County residents over the next three years.

Rickey Adger, Greenville Site Director, Mars Food; Kyla Washington, Community Engagement Officer, Mars Food; Melanie Powell, Community Foundation of Washington County Executive Director; Ayesha Cunningham, Community Engagement Specialist, Molina Healthcare present grant awards to St. Vincent De Paul Society, Mississippi Delta Nature & Learning Center, Hearty Helpings Food Pantry & Soup Kitchen, Hodding Carter Memorial YMCA, New Jerusalem Church Food Pantry, and First Presbyterian Meals on Wheels (PRNewswire)

Within this first cycle of applications, The Fund awarded $80,000 in grants. These grants will support six organizations dedicated to developing and implementing long-lasting community impact programs that enhance access to healthy foods. Grantees include: Hearty Helpings Food Pantry, St. Vincent DePaul Society, New Jerusalem Church Food Pantry, Mississippi Delta Nature and Learning Center, Hodding Carter Memorial YMCA, and First Presbyterian Meals on Wheels – all in Washington County, Mississippi.

"We are elated to award the first cohort of grant recipients through our Food Access Fund partnership to further our Mars Food impact in Washington County, Mississippi, including in Greenville, where we have proudly produced Ben's Original™ for more than 45 years," said Denis Yarotskiy, regional president, Mars Food North America. "I am excited to see the creative and innovative plans these organizations will implement to build more effective and efficient access to healthy food there."

The Fund awards up to $15,000 to organizations focused on growing their capacity, increasing the quantity of healthy food distributed to at-risk and vulnerable populations, and improving access to healthy foods in outlying areas in Washington County. This grant will provide each organization with additional resources to effectively build and sustain their programs.

"MolinaCares is committed to removing barriers to critical resources such as fresh and healthy food," said Carolyn Ingram, executive director of The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation. "Together with our valued partners, we will make a significant impact in improving health outcomes for individuals throughout Mississippi."

The Fund application process will reopen in January 2024 for food pantries and non-profit organizations that provide access to healthy food in Greenville and Washington Counties. Applications will be available at the Community Foundation of Washington County and online at https://cfwashco.org/.

"Since its inception in 1925, Delta Group has always been committed to serving the Delta region through many charitable and philanthropic efforts. After being closely connected to the growing food insecurity in our communities since the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta Group is pleased to award these six organizations and look forward to see the impact it will have on our community," stated Joe Nash, Chief Operating Officer of Delta Group.

"The Community Foundation of Washington County mission is connecting people who care with causes that matter to create a thriving community for all. Through our partnership with Mars Food North America, Delta Group, and MolinaCares we created an alliance that will provide access to healthy food for community residents," said Melanie Powell, Community Foundation of Washington County, Executive Director.

For more information on how to donate or the grant process, please contact the foundation office via email at mpowell@cfwashco.org or by phone (662) 580-4500.

About Mars Food

Mars Food is a fast-growing food and nutrition business, making tastier, healthier, easier meals that bring the world to the table. With North American headquarters in Chicago, Ill. and global headquarters in London, Mars Food North America portfolio of leading brands includes: Ben's Original™, Seeds of Change™, and Tasty Bite®. Our purpose –Better Food Today. A Better World Tomorrow. –drives our business to be a leader in health & wellbeing and sustainability. Mars Food is a segment of Mars, Incorporated. For more information about the Ben's Original™ Brand and its purpose initiatives, visit https://www.bensoriginal.com/ or https://www.mars.com/.

About Delta Group

Delta Group, the umbrella organization for Ayres-Delta Implement, Inc., Delta Implement Company and Planters Equipment Company, is one of the premier farm equipment dealerships in Mississippi with locations in Cleveland, Greenwood, Leland and Yazoo City. Service has always been the cornerstone of our company. Taking care of our team members, our customers and the communities that we serve is an essential core value of our company. To learn more about Delta Group, please visit our website at delta-grp.com.

About Community Foundation of Washington County

From its inception in 2012, the Community Foundation of Washington County has kept a single, unwavering mission of connecting people who care with causes that matter to create a thriving community for all. With more than $3.0 million in managed assets and over 70 funds under the Foundation's umbrella, the Community Foundation has established an accountable and transparent way for donors to make their philanthropic dreams a reality. For more information about the Community Foundation of Washington County please visit our website www.cfwashco.org.

About The MolinaCares Accord

Established by Molina Healthcare, Inc., The MolinaCares Accord oversees a community investment platform created to improve the health and well-being of disadvantaged populations by funding meaningful, measurable, and innovative programs and solutions that improve health,

life, and living in local communities. The MolinaCares Accord funds such measures through the Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) established in 2020 by Molina Healthcare, Inc.

About Molina Healthcare of Mississippi

Molina Healthcare of Mississippi has been providing government-funded, quality health care since 2018. The Company serves members through Medicaid (Mississippi Coordinated Access Network/Mississippi CAN and Children's Health Insurance Plan/CHIP) and Marketplace. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, served approximately 5.3 million members as of March 31, 2023. For more information about Molina Healthcare of Mississippi, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.

Mars Food Media Contact:

Kyla Washington

Kyla.Washington@effem.com Delta Group Media Contact:

Terri Lane

Tlane@delta-grp.com Molina Healthcare Contact:

Rhonda Frazier

Rhonda.Frazier@MolinaHealthcare.com CFWC Media Contact:

Melanie Powell

mpowell@cfwashco.org

Mars Food, Delta Group, MolinaCares and the Community Foundation of Washington County (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated