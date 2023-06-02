CareRev Announces the Appointment of Brandon Atkinson as Chief Executive Officer and Expanded Leadership Team

VENICE, Calif., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CareRev, a technology platform for healthcare workforce optimization, today announced that Brandon Atkinson has been named chief executive officer. Atkinson joins CareRev following a long career in senior operating roles across the healthcare and technology industries. Founder Will Patterson will continue in the role of senior advisor to the CEO and member of the Board.

In addition to Atkinson's appointment, CareRev made several executive leadership hires in the last eight months as part of the company's strategic growth initiatives. Patty Bedard , chief people officer, joined from Amazon where she was head of executive development. Steve Thompson , formerly of Salesforce, Tableau and Accolade, joined as head of product, while Joe Anzalone joined from Amazon Web Services as vice president of strategy. Ash Upreti joined CareRev as chief legal officer, previously having served as legal counsel at Optimus Ride, Lyft and Apple. The broadening and strengthening of the executive leadership team will further accelerate CareRev's efforts to build technology that enables the healthcare workforce of the future.

Over the past year, CareRev has helped hospital systems around the country access highly-qualified local talent, thereby easing their reliance on costly travel contracts. From 2021 to 2022, CareRev increased the number of its partner hospitals by 70%, and drove a 133% increase in filled shifts by professionals using the CareRev platform. CareRev has recently expanded into Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Hawaii, Kentucky, and Delaware, and launched partnerships with several new hospitals and health systems.

"I have spent much of the last year building out my executive leadership team to help lead CareRev into its next phase of growth, and am thrilled that Brandon will be at the helm. His vast experience will help CareRev deepen and broaden our software partnerships with our nation-wide major health systems and mid-sized providers," said Founder Will Patterson. "The next evolution of CareRev will put new technology solutions, leveraging machine learning and data analytics, in the hands of both healthcare professionals and providers to make their lives easier."

"Will's original vision and his experience on the front lines as a former nurse, continues to inform and differentiate CareRev. Will has done an amazing job creating a platform that adds value for healthcare professionals, patients, and hospitals," said Brandon Atkinson, CEO, CareRev. "I am thrilled to lead CareRev as we continue to solve one of the most important problems in healthcare."

Atkinson has over 20 years of experience scaling high-growth, global enterprise technology companies. Before joining CareRev, Atkinson served as chief operating officer at Cleerly, a digital health company, and Monetate, which was acquired by a Vista Equity Partners company, Kibo Commerce. Atkinson joined Roivant Sciences shortly after they closed a $1.1 billion round from Softbank to help scale their operations. Atkinson was also an early employee at AppNexus and Opsware, each of which were acquired for ~$1.6 billion, where he filled a variety of leadership roles. Atkinson holds a bachelor's in History from Rutgers University, and a master's in Public Affairs from the LBJ School of Public Affairs, University of Texas at Austin.

CareRev is a technology platform empowering healthcare professionals to take control of their careers. CareRev provides a direct line between healthcare facilities and local clinical talent, cutting out the middleman and enabling professionals to work where and when they want. Together, we're building the local, resilient, flexible healthcare workforce of the future. CareRev serves over 32 major metropolitan areas nationwide at over 70 hospitals and health systems, and over 540 outpatient centers and skilled nursing facilities. More than 22,000 clinical professionals (and growing!) are included in CareRev's network. For more information, visit www.carerev.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

