Journeying with Migratory Birds: The 2023 Hangzhou Bay National Wetland Park Birdwatching Festival Commences in Ningbo

On June 3, the 2023 Hangzhou Bay National Wetland Park Birdwatching Festival began at the wetland park in Ningbo, the city's only locale designated as a prime bird watching site in Zhejiang Province.

This year's festival, themed "Journeying with Migratory Birds", aims to reinforce society's belief in the value of collective efforts to preserve migratory birds, even in the face of challenges in safeguarding these cherished species.

During the opening ceremony of the festival, the black-faced spoonbill IP mascot "Dr. Heron" was unveiled. The adorable character was inspired by "Y61", a three-year-old black-faced spoonbill often spotted at the Hangzhou Bay National Wetland Park along the East Asia coastline. By giving this wetland-loving bird a unique character and narrative, the festival highlights the wetland's reputation as a habitat for migratory birds and a haven for bird-watching enthusiasts. Through the initiative, the event aims to establish connections with bird enthusiasts worldwide who share a common passion for the conservation of migratory birds.

"Birds play a vital role in maintaining the natural ecosystem. In recent years, Qianwan New Area has made significant strides in balancing ecological preservation with business development, in line with President Xi Jinping's vision that emphasizes the value of clear waters and green mountains," stated Wang Weifeng, Management Committee deputy director and Party Working Committee member of Ningbo Qianwan New Area. "Having received more than 50 accolades, Hangzhou Bay Wetland Park was recognized as one of the prime bird-watching resorts in Zhejiang Province in April of this year. We encourage all attendees to embrace birdwatching as a means to cultivate love and protection of birds, while also promoting the wetland park, and providing visitors to Qianwan with an opportunity to appreciate the magnificence of nature."

In an effort to raise the awareness of the significance of protecting the avian inhabitants of the wetland, this year's birdwatching festival marks a significant expansion beyond the wetland itself. Collaborating with Shijicheng Experimental Primary School in Qianwan New Area and Chengdong Primary School in Longquan, Lishui, the festival engaged students from both schools in a unique initiative. Together they have crafted over 500 "Nature Notes from the Mountains and the Sea", brimming with childlike wonder and imagination. These heartfelt notes showcase the students' knowledge of birdwatching, but also express their profound love for these feathered creatures, establishing a profound connection between the mountains and the sea. During the launch ceremony, the children shared their compelling stories of safeguarding mountains, forests, wetlands, and accompanying wildlife, captivating the audience with their poignant tales.

The Wetland Museum Reading Wonder Night, a part of the festival's series of events, provided a delightful opportunity for families and birdwatching specialists to come together and explore the interconnectedness between wetlands and migratory birds. Through activities such as reading, storytelling, observations and games, participants gained valuable insights into the harmonious relationship that exists within these ecosystems.

To highlight the achievements made in migratory bird conservation, the Migratory Bird Museum will host the Birdwatching Documentary Eco-photography Exhibition during the festival. This exhibition will feature a collection of images of rare migratory bird species, skillfully captured by bird enthusiasts in Qianwan New Area over the past three years.

The festival, which kicked off in earlier this month, will continue until month end. We invite you to come join us in witnessing the captivating beauty of migratory birds!

