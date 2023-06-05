SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Avalon, A Bridgeway Assisted Living Residence at Hillsborough, a leading provider of senior care services located in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey is pleased to announce its partnership with Quake Global, a renowned innovator in healthcare solutions. Bridgeway Assisted Living at Hillsborough has selected Quake's Global BLE CareCenter, E-call and RTLS (Real-Time Location System) solution to elevate the standard of care provided to The Avalon residents.

Avalon Assisted Living at Hillsborough Partners with Quake Global to Improve Quality of Care. (PRNewswire)

Quake's E-call and RTLS solution offers state-of-the-art technology seamlessly integrated into Avalon's caregiving processes. By incorporating this advanced system, Bridgeway aims to enhance resident care while optimizing operational efficiency.

The key benefits of Avalon's adoption of Quake's E-call and RTLS solution include:

Rapid Emergency Response: Quake's E-call system empowers residents to instantly alert staff members during emergencies or urgent situations. This direct communication channel will enable Avalon caregivers to respond promptly, ensuring swift and efficient assistance for residents when they need it most. Real-Time Location Tracking: Avalon staff will utilize the RTLS component in real-time, enabling efficient care coordination. By knowing residents' whereabouts at all times, Bridgeway can minimize response times, optimize workflow, and enhance the overall resident experience. Workflow Optimization: Quake's solution offers comprehensive data insights and analytics, optimizing staff workflow. By collecting and analyzing data, Avalon decision-makers will have access to valuable information, leading to informed decision-making, improved resource allocation, and enhanced staff productivity. Enhanced Safety and Security: With the implementation of Quake's RTLS solution, Avalon Assisted Living at Hillsborough prioritizes the safety and security of its residents. The system includes features such as perimeter monitoring, access control, and wander management, significantly reducing the risk of unauthorized entry and creating a secure environment for residents.

Jessica Pelligrino (Director of Business Development and Strategy) of Avalon Assisted Living at Hillsborough expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, "At Bridgeway, our residents' well-being is our utmost priority. Partnering with Quake Technologies aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional care by incorporating cutting-edge solutions. We believe that Quake's E-call and RTLS system will empower our staff to provide top-quality care while ensuring the safety and security of our residents."

Quake Global CEO Polina Braunstein expressed her admiration for The Avalon, a Bridgewater Assisted Living Residence, "It is great to work with a partner like Bridgeway, a renowned and forward-thinking developer and operator in the realm of upscale senior living. Their comprehensive grasp of the advantages that advanced automation can bring to both senior residents and the dedicated staff who cater to their needs. Being chosen as a trusted partner to enhance the working conditions and overall quality of life for The Avalon's staff and residents is a genuine source of pride for Quake Global."

About Avalon Assisted Living at Hillsborough: Avalon Assisted Living at Hillsborough is a leading provider of senior care services, dedicated to enhancing the lives of elderly individuals. With a commitment to personalized care and a compassionate approach, Avalon Assisted Living at Hillsborough offers a range of services designed to meet the unique needs of each resident. Learn more at www.bshcare.com/avalon-assisted-living-at-hillsborough.html

About Quake Global: Quake Global is an innovative healthcare solutions provider, specializing in E-call and RTLS systems. Their advanced technology solutions enable healthcare facilities to optimize workflows, improve emergency response times, and enhance resident safety and security. For more information, visit https://www.quakeglobal.com/senior-living

Quake Global Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quake Global