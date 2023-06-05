BDA Secures Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis

Award Places BDA in Top 6 Percent of All Companies Vetted Worldwide

WOODINVILLE, Wash., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensussen Deutsch & Associates , LLC (BDA), the nation's premier Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands including Major League Baseball, Johnson & Johnson, The Home Depot, NBC, and Mercedes Benz, today announced they're North American operations have received a Gold-level rating from EcoVadis , a leading sustainability ratings provider. A gold rating is the second highest level of achievement that an organization can receive, and recognizes BDA's ongoing efforts in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). This complements BDA's European operation's Platinum EcoVadis rating, awarded last October.

EcoVadis partners with more than 100,000 companies in over 175 countries and 200 industries each year to collaborate on sustainability with a common platform, universal scorecard, benchmarks and performance improvement tools. Using innovative technology and sustainability expertise, companies are graded on a variety of criteria, including environmental factors, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. BDA has earned an advanced score in each of the respective categories, placing the company in the 94th percentile, or top 6 percent of the companies assessed.

"I'm so proud of the entire team at BDA for prioritizing a better tomorrow and earning this gold-level rating from EcoVadis. We begin every engagement with our clients by asking what will have the greatest impact on our client's objectives and do no harm to the environment?" said Jay Deutsch, CEO and Co-founder of BDA. "Since our early days, doing the right thing for our clients, the planet, and all the people involved in making and transporting the products we provide has been a key priority. Over a decade ago, BDA was the founding member of the industry's first distributor advocacy group to ensure promotional product companies were focusing on both product safety and the long-term health of the of the earth, not just short-term profits for their companies. I appreciate the acknowledgment of by EcoVadis and the significant work of their organization."

The gold ranking further reinforces BDA's commitment to progressing sustainability efforts, including adherence to comprehensive environmental and business ethics procedures, commitment to employee health and wellness, and the company's first annual ESG report which will be published in the coming months.

About BDA

Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA), is an award-winning modern Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands, providing customized marketing, merchandising, e-commerce, and fulfillment solutions for major sports and entertainment properties and Fortune 1000 enterprises. A global firm with over 36 years of experience, BDA operates over 100 locations in 50 cities around the globe. Clients like Dell, ExxonMobil, The Home Depot, Johnson & Johnson, and Major League Baseball rely on BDA to activate, motivate, and promote their events, employees, and brands. For more information on the power of merchandise, visit www.bdainc.com .

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-led company whose mission is to provide robust and trusted business sustainability ratings. Businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' expert intelligence and evidence-based ratings to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading partners. Its actionable scorecards, benchmarks, carbon action tools, and insights guide an improvement journey for environmental, social and ethical practices across 200 industry categories and 175 countries. Industry leaders such as Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, LVMH, Salesforce, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among the 100,000 businesses that collaborate with EcoVadis to drive resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.

