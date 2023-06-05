J.P. Morgan Asset Management Hires Interest Rates Expert Priya Misra

Experienced investor joins the firm from TD Securities

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced that Priya Misra will join the firm as a managing director and portfolio manager on the Core Plus team in its Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) business. Ms. Misra starts with the firm in August and will report to Kay Herr, Head of Research and incoming U.S. Chief Investment Officer for GFICC.

Priya Misra (PRNewswire)

Ms. Misra joins J.P. Morgan from TD Securities, where most recently she was the Head of Global Rates Research. In this role she was responsible for macro calls on the U.S. and global interest rate markets, providing investment advice to clients, publishing regular research on interest rates and managing a model portfolio.

"We are thrilled to bring Priya on board and add her significant rates markets expertise to our team of skilled investors," said Bob Michele, CIO and Head of Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Today's market environment presents many opportunities for our clients and we know that Priya will help us continue to identify those opportunities, striving for superior outcomes."

J.P. Morgan's GFICC team operates from a position of strength, with $23 billion in net inflows to date this year and over $700 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2023). The average portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan Asset Management has over 20 years of experience and the firm retains 96% of its top talent.

Prior to TD Securities, Ms. Misra was Head of U.S. Rates Research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. She also held research roles at Nomura, Barclays Capital, and Lehman. Priya has been a member of several major industry associations including the Alternative Reference Rate Committee (ARRC) and Treasury Market Practices Group (TMPG). She also authored a chapter in Frank Fabozzi's Handbook of Fixed Income Securities and is a prominent media spokesperson.

Ms. Misra graduated from the Lady Sri Ram College, University of Delhi, with a bachelor's degree in economics. She has a postgraduate diploma in management, majoring in finance, from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, India.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $2.67 trillion (as of 3/31/2022), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management Logo (PRNewsfoto/J.P. Morgan Asset Management) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management