Percheron Capital Expands Portfolio Support Group Leadership Team

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Percheron Capital ("Percheron"), a private equity firm focused on partnering with high-quality essential services businesses, today announced the expansion of its Portfolio Support Group ("PSG") leadership team with the appointments of Paulo Marchesan as President, Lee Roever as Operating Executive, Talent Management and Lina O'Connor as Operating Executive, Finance. These leaders join the growing PSG team led by Brad Sanders and will further enhance the firm's commitment to supporting its portfolio companies in driving systematic growth and long-term value creation.

Leveraging Percheron's focused strategy on essential services, the PSG team partners with portfolio company founders and management teams and delivers a valuable support model that helps drive rapid, transformational growth across the firm's portfolio. The team provides Percheron's portfolio companies with added capabilities, resources and operational playbooks through its functional Centers of Excellence, which include Talent Management, Finance, M&A Integration, Operations & Revenue Management and Greenfield Expansion. The PSG team has facilitated strong results to date, helping more than double revenue within the first year of ownership, on average, at Percheron's portfolio companies.

Mr. Sanders, Managing Director and Head of PSG, commented, "At Percheron, we pride ourselves on our focused strategy that enables us to provide consistent and tangible support to our portfolio companies. We are excited to welcome these exceptional leaders to our team and believe they will significantly enhance our ability to support our portfolio companies' rapid growth. We believe we are uniquely positioned to provide functional support to leading essential services businesses through our Centers of Excellence, and we look forward to continue helping our partners thrive and achieve their full potential."

These additional leaders bring deep functional expertise and decades of operational experience to bolster PSG's Centers of Excellence, further supporting founders and management teams:

Paulo Marchesan , President of PSG : Reporting to Mr. Sanders, Mr. Marchesan leads PSG's Centers of Excellence. Prior to Percheron, Mr. Marchesan was a Senior Director in the Portfolio Operations Group at Butterfly Equity, a senior executive at Restaurant Brands International Inc. where he led the field organization for Burger King North America, and a Principal at McKinsey & Company.

Lee Roever , Operating Executive, Talent Management Center of Excellence : Mr. Roever leads the Talent Management Center of Excellence, supporting organizational design, talent acquisition and retention and human resources best practices. Prior to Percheron, Mr. Roever was an Operating Partner and Advisor at Atlantic Street Capital, where he built the firm's talent management support function.

Lina O'Connor , Operating Executive, Finance Center of Excellence: Ms. O'Connor leads the Finance Center of Excellence, supporting data analytics enhancements, finance and accounting best practices, supply chain & procurement processes and technology implementations. Prior to Percheron, Ms. O'Connor was the President and CFO of One Table Restaurant Brands.

For more information about Percheron's Portfolio Support Group team, please visit their page at percheroncapital.com/team.

About Percheron Capital

Percheron Capital is a private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional teams to build market-leading essential services businesses. The firm's purpose is to support high-quality businesses to accelerate growth and enhance long-term value. Percheron has over $2 billion in regulatory assets under management and focuses on investing in strong services businesses in resilient end markets. For more information, please visit www.percheroncapital.com.

The Percheron Portfolio Support Group includes persons employed, retained or engaged by Percheron and/or clients or portfolio companies, who focus on providing operational services to businesses that support value creation.

