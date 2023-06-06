AccessHope CIO Abhishek Kumar Wins 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Award for Leadership

DUARTE, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessHope, LLC , a company changing the way leading­ edge cancer expertise is delivered, today announced that its chief information officer Abhishek Kumar has won a 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Award in the leadership category. The industry awards hosted by Business Intelligence Group sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat of hackers. Recently, AccessHope also achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year and SOC 2 Type I certifications, demonstrating its commitment to meeting healthcare information security and privacy requirements.

"Keeping member data safe continues to be a top priority for AccessHope, and we are dedicated to continually improving our data protection practices to ensure trust with our members," Kumar said. "I am honored to receive a Fortress Cyber Security Award alongside several other innovative leaders who have a proven commitment to protecting sensitive data."

AccessHope's employer benefit remotely connects employer self-funded plans and the treating physicians of employees with cancer to renowned expertise through foundational partnerships with National Cancer Institute (NCI)–Designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers for the best outcomes possible. In a peer-reviewed study , AccessHope subspecialists provided evidence-based recommendations that had the potential to influence treatment plans in approximately 93 percent of cases with an average savings of over $19,000 per patient across the entire population.

AccessHope understands the importance of data security to its clients and their members. To this end, the company has received two information security certifications that demonstrate its commitment to data security and privacy best practices:

SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls 2) Type I Certification was awarded in May 2023 : By achieving SOC 2 Type I certification, AccessHope demonstrates its commitment to data security, risk management, and operational excellence, while promoting continuous improvement in data protection practices.

HITRUST (Health Information Trust Alliance) Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification was awarded in February 2022 : By satisfying federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

About AccessHope

AccessHope, LLC, believes in putting the ever-growing body of cancer knowledge to work for the greater good. The company delivers a revolutionary cancer benefit that is changing the way leading-edge expertise is delivered. Through collaborations with City of Hope , Dana-Farber Cancer Institute , Emory Healthcare and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University , Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center , and Northwestern Medicine and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, AccessHope shares the latest discoveries in cancer care with employees' plans and local oncologists to help as they develop precise plans for treatment. The company brings the vast expertise of major medical centers to benefit people near and far. They never have to switch doctors. They never have to leave home. It's simply a better approach to cancer. And getting better every day. A subsidiary of City of Hope, a world-renowned independent cancer research and treatment organization, AccessHope offers the benefit to over 5 million members through more than 175 employers, including more than 35 Fortune 500 companies. For more information about AccessHope, visit myaccesshope.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

