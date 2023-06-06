CALC (1848.HK)'s subsidiary CALC (TJ) completes first low-carbon transition corporate bond issue in 2023, recording subscription application of nearly 3 times

HONG KONG, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited ("CALC" or the "Group", HKSE stock code: 01848), a full value chain aircraft solutions provider for the global aviation industry, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary China Asset Leasing Company Limited ("CALC (TJ)") has successfully issued the first tranche of low-carbon transition corporate bonds in 2023, with a term of 3 years and the amount of RMB1.5 billion. It attracted a subscription application of 2.83 times, and its coupon rate hit a new low of 3.85% among CALC (TJ)'s bonds with the same term. This fully demonstrates the Group's fund-raising ability as a leading enterprise in China's aviation finance market, and the widely recognition in the market as a high-quality issuer.

The issuer CALC (TJ) and the debt "23 Zhongfei 01" (23中飞01) have both received AAA ratings from the authoritative credit rating agency Dagong International Credit Rating Co., Ltd. ("Dagong International"), and the rating outlook is stable, which affirmed the comprehensive strength of CALC (TJ) in terms of asset quality, business model, professional operation capabilities and development prospects. As the first low-carbon transition corporate bond issued by CALC (TJ) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the subscription scale and the number of participating investors of this bond issuance have reached a new height among bonds issued by CALC (TJ) with the same term.

The funds raised from this issuance are intended to be used in the low-carbon transition field for the purchase of new aircraft with high fuel efficiency and the upgrade and replacement of aged aircraft, which is in line with the overall investment plan of CALC (TJ) and the Group, especially the goal of promoting the balanced development of the aviation industry in terms of environmental, economic and social benefits. It lays a solid foundation for CALC (TJ)'s low-carbon transition, and help further promote the sustainable development of the civil aviation industry.

Ms. Winnie Liu, Executive Director, Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of CALC and Director of CALC (TJ), said: "We are grateful to the financial institutions for their strong support for this issuance. It reflects investors' recognition of CALC (TJ)'s operating strength and confidence in CALC (TJ)'s development prospects, especially their full support for our aircraft full life cycle model and commitment to sustainable investment and responsible operation. This issuance is also our second attempt in the capital market following the successful issuance of the first low-carbon transition bond in October 2022. This highlights the advantages of the Group in having both domestic and overseas financing platforms, and it is also a testament to the recognition in the capital market. It will lay a good foundation for CALC (TJ)'s future sustainable development, and even help us actively grasp the huge market opportunities brought about by the multi-field development initiated by the "14th Five-Year Plan" of the national civil aviation."

China Securities Co., Ltd. is the lead underwriter, bookrunner and trustee for the issuance. Haitong Securities, Huatai United Securities and Ping An Securities are the joint lead underwriters for the issuance.

About CALC

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited ("CALC") is a full value chain aircraft solutions provider for global airlines. The businesses and subsidiaries of CALC are engaging in two main businesses of new aircraft leasing and aircraft aftermarket services. CALC's scope of business includes general operations such as aircraft leasing, purchase and leaseback, aircraft assets package transaction and assets management, as well as value-added services such as fleet plan consulting, fleet upgrade, aged aircraft asset management, aircraft maintenance and disassembly, and component sales. CALC is one of the world's top 10 aircraft lessors in terms of the combined asset value of fleet and order book, according to ICF International. CALC was listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited as the first aircraft leasing company in Asia in July 2014. It is currently a MSCI China Small Cap index.

