ComputerCare Announces Partnership with Apple as an Authorized Reseller

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading technology solutions provider, ComputerCare, has announced its latest achievement: becoming an official Apple Authorized Reseller. The company, which has been in the business of providing high-quality IT support, repair, and consulting services to businesses and consumers for over 15 years, is now able to sell various Apple products to its customers.

This partnership with Apple is a significant milestone for ComputerCare, as it not only expands the company's product offerings, but also provides an opportunity to deepen its relationship with existing customers and attract new ones. As an Apple reseller, ComputerCare will now provide a diverse range of Apple products including MacBooks, iMacs, and accessories.

Buyers shopping for Apple products through the company will enjoy the same benefits they would receive at an Apple retail store, such as competitive pricing and buyback credits for their used Apple devices which can be applied to the purchase of new hardware. Thanks to ComputerCare's ITAD partner, Sprout, buyers can even apply their credits to repairs, storage fees, or the purchase of a new device.

Authorization from Apple to sell their products and provide service and technical expertise solidifies ComputerCare's status as a holistic solution for businesses using Apple devices in their offices. As a combined reseller and service provider, the company is now fully equipped to address all their clients' needs. ComputerCare's technicians are also certified to use genuine Apple parts when servicing devices, so clients can rely on the quality and longevity of any repairs or maintenance work they may need.

Apple customers who buy from ComputerCare also have the opportunity to support diverse supplier spending since ComputerCare is a woman-owned business certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). By prioritizing diverse suppliers, companies can promote diversity and inclusion within their own supply chain, while also helping to address systemic inequalities and create economic opportunities for historically marginalized communities.

ComputerCare takes pride in providing proactive tech support, helping to track customers' equipment inventory, repair devices in and out of warranty, or enroll devices in Apple DEP. The company offers on-site maintenance and repair services as well, to solve businesses' hardware needs and empower IT teams with additional support. With ComputerCare, you can benefit from additional services including data reporting, IT inventory storage and deployment, a permanent ComputerCare technician staffed at your location, or customized IT service plans.

The addition of authorized Apple sales to its already lengthy service catalog positions ComputerCare to continue its growth trajectory and provide more value to its customers. Whether businesses need new Apple hardware or require support for existing devices, ComputerCare is now a go-to resource for all things Apple.

View original content:

SOURCE ComputerCare