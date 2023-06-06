Veriff and Inverid Partner to Expand Identity Verification Capabilities

Partnership advances the ability to verify a range of documents and data for more seamless identity verification processes

AMSTERDAM, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff , a global identity verification provider, today announced at Money 20/20 Europe its partnership with Inverid , the first Near Field Communication (NFC)-based mobile identity verification technology, to bolster the company's existing identity verification offerings.

Inverid's ReadID's identity verification solution verifies identities through government-issued identity documents with contactless NFC chips and NFC-enabled smartphones. With Veriff's identity verification solution, Inverid can now read data and confirm the identities of users who do not have biometric (chipped) identity documents or a smartphone available, expanding their user base.

"At Inverid we follow an NFC-first approach to identity verification. But not all countries and users have biometric identity documents or a smartphone," according to Maarten Wegdam, Inverid's CEO. "For these use cases, we needed an alternative verification solution to partner with. While the optical identity verification solution market is crowded, Veriff has proven to be one of the best in the industry and a high-quality and reliable partner to complement NFC. We're looking forward to our continued collaboration on future identity verification projects."

With Veriff's AI-powered ID verification solution users are asked to take a picture of their government-issued ID. Veriff's technology then detects whether it's a driver's license, passport, residence permit, or standard ID, and instructs the user when the back of the ID is required, making the experience seamless. By supporting over 11,000 government-issued IDs from more than 230 countries and territories, Veriff offers an alternative option for those who are unable to present a biometric ID.

"In today's digital age, friction is one of the largest pain points in the identity verification process for online users. If there's too much friction, you risk losing customers, so it's critical we make verification processes as painless as possible for the consumer. We're thrilled to be partnering with Inverid in our shared mission of reducing identity fraud and creating safer online spaces," said Janer Gorohhov, co-founder and CPO of Veriff.

About Inverid

Inverid is a leading Dutch technology company specializing in NFC-first identity verification solutions. With a focus on innovation and security, Inverid provides cutting-edge solutions to help businesses verify the authenticity of identity documents and prevent identity fraud. Its flagship technology, ReadID, revolutionizes the way organizations verify customer identities, providing a seamless and secure experience.

Inverid was founded in 2013 (under the name InnoValor). They were the first to bring identity document verification technology to smartphones in 2014 and were the first to bring this to iOS in 2019. Inverid has its headquarters in Enschede (Netherlands) and has offices in London and Valencia. Inverid is active in banking, government services, trust service providers, travel and borders, and real-estate services in Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

About Veriff

Veriff is the preferred identity verification partner for the world's biggest and best digital companies, including pioneers in fintech, crypto, gaming and the mobility sectors. We provide advanced technology, deep insights and expertise from our foundation in digital-first Estonia and honed over decades in leading the digital identity revolution. The partner of choice for businesses who need to rapidly and effortlessly verify online users from anywhere in the world, Veriff delivers the widest possible identity document coverage. By supporting government issued IDs from more than 230 countries and territories and with our intelligent decision engine which analyzes thousands of technological and behavioral variables Veriff enables trust from the first hello.

With more than 500 people from 60 different nationalities and offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, and Estonia, as well as robust backing and funding from investors including Accel, Alkeon, IVP, Tiger Capital and Y Combinator, we're dedicated to helping businesses and individuals build a safer and more secure world. To learn more, visit veriff.com .

