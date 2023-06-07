Amwins Hires New Lead for GJS Co.'s Healthcare Management Liability Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced it has hired Yajaira Villegas to lead GJS Co.'s healthcare management liability program, part of Amwins Underwriting, as their long-term leader, Paul Bubnis, is retiring at the end of June after 25 years of service.

"We are delighted to bring Yajaira on board," said Bob Petrilli, president, Amwins Underwriting. "Yajaira has a tremendous level of experience and expertise in the management liability sector, serving as our program partner for years. She already knows our business and our team quite well and, thanks to Paul's exceptional leadership, she is well-positioned to enhance our ability to provide best-in-class support to our clients, carriers and retail partners."

Based in Anaheim, the GJS Co. program offers insurance solutions for healthcare management liability exposures and providing retail producers the best possible service, professionalism and knowledge, based on strong, lasting underwriting relationships with leading insurance companies. GJS Co.'s group of specialized underwriters are committed to developing tailored solutions for the industries they serve.

Yajaira joins GJS Co., from Travelers where she worked as underwriting director serving as the underwriting expert for all Healthcare D&O and EPL over-authority accounts written by GJS Co. She also operated as principal liaison responsible for overall relationship management, creation and implementation of underwriting strategy and workflow improvements.

Yajaira brings 20+ years of underwriting experience holding various roles within Travelers and often appears as a guest panelist at tradeshows, conferences and industry events.

