Liquid Web Expands Business Continuity Solutions with VMware in Phoenix Data Center Addition

ATLANTA, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Web, a leading provider of Cloud hosting for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), announced the addition of a Phoenix data center with VMware Cloud Director Availability (VCDA) to their Private Cloud solution.

Liquid Web's Managed Private Cloud, powered by VMware, offers enterprise-level features and functionality at affordable prices to small to midsize businesses. Private Cloud, powered by VMware, gives customers all the benefits of a traditional public cloud — workload flexibility, scalability, and rapid provisioning — with the security of an isolated, high-performance dedicated infrastructure.

The offering is now available in our Michigan and Phoenix data centers.

Truly Managed Private Cloud. Liquid Web manages the entire infrastructure, including Enterprise grade Dell ESXi hypervisors, NetApp SAN storage, and the VMware virtualization platform. All services are proactively monitored 24/7/365.

Efficient and Secure. Each Private Cloud solution includes a firewall, load balancer, and a virtual data center powered by VMWare vCloud Director to isolate virtual infrastructure and safeguard data.

Performance Built to Last. ESXI hypervisors using the latest generation Intel Scalable or AMD Epyc processors, and backed by NVMe NetApp storage arrays, deliver a premium Private Cloud experience for maximum speed, scalability, and reliability.

"VMware Cloud Director Availability (VCDA) brings powerful capabilities to our Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solutions. It enables simple, secure, and cost-effective onboarding and migration services to or between multi-tenant VMware clouds," says Mat Remillard, Liquid Web's VMware Product Manager. "We're thrilled to offer a new data center option to our West Coast customers and look forward to introducing secondary features that will leverage VCDA and expand our Business Continuity potential in the future."

Liquid Web Private Cloud, powered by VMware hosting, allows businesses to confidently expand their online presence, handle increased traffic, and meet the evolving demands of their customers. The solution is ideal for businesses that want to consolidate resources to reduce costs, modernize their infrastructure for increased performance, reliability, and security, or simply add scalability to better position for future growth.

Liquid Web is a VMware Cloud Verified Partner.

"We're focused on providing growing businesses with a cost-effective way to rapidly deploy cloud-hosted websites and applications while delivering the power of an enterprise solution at a price point that SMBs can afford and with the help they need," said Remillard.

