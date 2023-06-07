Republic of Peru Announces Results of Exchange Offers and Cash Tender Offers

LIMA, Peru, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Peru ("Peru"), in accordance with its previously-announced offers to (i) exchange certain of Peru's outstanding sovereign bonds or bonos soberanos (the "Existing Bonos Soberanos"), including bonos soberanos in the form of Global Depositary Notes (each a "GDN") previously issued by Citibank, N.A., as depositary (the "Existing GDNs" together with the Existing Bonos Soberanos, the "Existing Bonds") for a new series of Sol-Denominated sovereign bonds or bonos soberanos due 2033 (the "New Bonos Soberanos") (including new GDNs (the "New GDNs" together with the New Bonos Soberanos, the "New Bonds")) (collectively, the "Exchange Offers" and each an "Exchange Offer") and/or (ii) purchase for cash the Existing Bonds (collectively, the "Cash Tender Offers", and each a "Cash Tender Offer"), in each case, as set forth in the table below, today announced that the Exchange Offers and Cash Tender Offers expired as scheduled at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on June 6, 2023. The Exchange Offers and Cash Tender Offers are referred to collectively herein as the "Offers". The Offers are being conducted upon terms and subject to certain conditions set forth in the Exchange and Tender Offering Memorandum dated May 31, 2023 and the press release issued on May 31, 2023. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings specified in the Exchange and Tender Offering Memorandum.

The Exchange Consideration and Purchase Price in the Offers were set forth in a previous press release. Pursuant to the terms of the Offers, the currency exchange rate used to convert the applicable Soles amounts to U.S. dollars was set at S/3.677 per 1.00 U.S. Dollar with respect to the Purchase Price, Accrued Interest and Cash Rounding Amount, as applicable, for the Existing Bonds in the form of GDN. The Settlement Date for the Offers is expected to be Monday, June 12, 2023.

The table below sets forth, for each series of Existing Bonds, the aggregate principal amount tendered and accepted in the Exchange Offers and the aggregate principal amounts tendered and accepted in the Cash Tender Offers. Peru has accepted all Existing Bonds validly tendered in the Offers.

Existing Bonds

Aggregate Principal

Amount Tendered and

Accepted in the

Exchange Offers

Aggregate Principal

Amount Tendered and

Accepted in the Cash

Tender Offers 5.200% Bonos Soberanos due 2023

S/804,178,000

S/120,401,000 5.200% GDNs due 2023(1)

-

S/1,073,000 5.700% Bonos Soberanos due 2024

S/2,381,529,000

S/118,619,000 5.700% GDNs due 2024(1)

S/960,000

S/1,736,000 8.200% Bonos Soberanos due 2026

S/936,938,000

S/338,433,000 8.200% GDNs due 2026(1)

S/359,557,000

S/3,839,832,000 6.350% Bonos Soberanos due 2028

S/1,927,482,000

S/436,164,000 6.350% GDNs due 2028(1) ______________

S/688,335,000

S/2,057,017,000 (1) EachGDN represents oneBono Soberano of /S1,000 in principal amount

Peru is making the Offers only in those jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offers are void in all jurisdictions where such Offers are prohibited. If materials relating to the Offers come into your possession, you are required by Peru to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions.

The New Bonds have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Offers will only be directed, and copies of the offering documents will only be made available, to a holder of the Existing Bonds who has certified its status as (1) a "qualified institutional buyer" in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act or (2) outside of the United States of America non-U.S persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. Terms used in this paragraph have the meanings given to them by Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The materials relating to the Offers do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law.

FURTHER INFORMATION

The Tender, Exchange and Information Agent for the Offers is:

Global Bondholder Services Corporation

65 Broadway – Suite 404

New York, NY 10006

United States of America

Attention: Corporate Actions

Banks and Brokers call: (212) 430-3774

Toll free: (855) 654-2014

Email: contact@gbsc-usa.com

https://gbsc-usa.com/eligibility/peru

The Peruvian Market Maker for the Offers is:

Banco Santander Perú S.A.

Av. Rivera Navarrete 475 Piso 14,

San Isidro, Lima, Perú

Email: santransaccionperu@santander.us

The Issuer for the Offers is:

Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas del Perú

Jr. Junín No. 319

Lima, Perú

Email: subastas@mef.gob.pe

DISCLAIMER

The Exchange and Tender Offering Memorandum is not for release, publication or distribution to any person located or resident in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to distribute the Exchange and Tender Offering Memorandum. Persons into whose possession any Exchange and Tender Offering Memorandum comes are required by Peru, the Dealer Managers and the Tender, Exchange and Information Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor the solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any offer or sale of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Offers were made solely pursuant to the Exchange and Tender Offering Memorandum dated May 31, 2023

This announcement is for distribution only to persons who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Order"), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") of the Order, (iii) are persons falling within Article 43 of the Order, (iv) are outside the United Kingdom, or (v) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This announcement is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to relevant persons and is to be engaged in only with relevant persons.

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Exchange and Tender Offering Memorandum. This announcement and the Exchange and Tender Offering Memorandum contain important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to any Offer. If any holder of Existing Bonos Soberanos is in any doubt as to the action it should take, it is recommended that such holder seek its own financial and legal advice, including as to any tax consequences, immediately from its stockbroker, bank manager, attorney, accountant or other independent financial or legal adviser. None of Peru, the Dealer Managers or the Tender, Exchange and Information Agent makes any recommendation as to whether holders of Existing Bonds should tender Existing Bonds or participate in the Offers.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements and information that is necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the terms of any such transactions. Peru assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this announcement.

