The Belize Barrier Reef Has Beef

Belize Tourism Board Launches a Catchy Social Media Campaign for World Oceans Day 2023

BELIZE CITY, Belize, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a bold yet playful call to action for World Oceans Day 2023, the Belize Tourism Board launched today a social media campaign "Reef With A Beef," aimed to raise awareness on ocean sustainability through humor.

This tongue-in-cheek initiative was born from the reality that while Belize is doing a great deal to protect its oceans, there are others around the world who simply aren't doing enough. As a 10,000-year resident of the ocean, the Belize Barrier Reef is a natural spokesperson to represent the frustrations of those who see what's happening. The Reef With A Beef (RWAB) will be active on its "personal" Twitter and Instagram accounts – both @ReefWithABeef – and will engage with followers in "trash talk" to bring awareness to the alarming levels of worldwide ocean pollution. The reef will call out anything and anyone who may be harming its habitat on a global scale.

The Belize Barrier Reef is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the second largest barrier reef in the world. It extends 185 miles along the full length of the Belizean coast and is home to hundreds of species of coral and fish, and is a hot spot for divers, snorkelers and biologists from all over the world.

"Conservation has always been part of Belize's DNA," said Hon. Anthony Mahler, Belize's Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations. "Through intensive efforts spanning decades, nearly half of the entire nation has been protected as either nature preserve/reserve, wildlife sanctuary or national park. Our Belize Barrier Reef is the greatest illustration of our drive and passion for conservation, being a UNESCO World Heritage Site it is the premier natural landscape which serves as one of our most visited eco-tourism attraction that draws thousands of snorkeling and diving enthusiasts to our nation every year."

Minister Mahler continued: "The goal of this campaign is not only to promote the Reef's brand on an international scale, but also to provide a platform to learn about the value of this incredibly beautiful yet very fragile marine ecosystem and encourage positive actions that'll not only preserve but also allow the Belize Barrier Reef to thrive for thousands more years to come."

In the last few years, Belize has made huge strides in improving the country's sustainability initiatives, including designating no-take marine protected areas, banning off-shore drilling, establishing the Fish Right Eat Right program, and more, and is now considered one of the most biodiverse and environmentally conscious destinations in the Caribbean and Central America. To learn more, visit travelbelize.org.

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) is a statutory body within the Belize Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, and it is governed by a Board of Directors appointed by the Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation. The BTB works in conjunction with members of the private sector – including the Belize Hotel Association, Belize Tourism Industry Association and Belize National Tour Operators Association – and is dedicated to building tourism in the most economically and environmentally sustainable manner. As a part of its responsibilities, the BTB promotes Belize as a premier tourism destination to both in-country and international consumers. Among its outreach to the international travel market, the BTB markets the country's unique attractions to travelers, members of the travel trade industry and media outlets in key markets. The BTB is also dedicated to developing and implementing tourism programs that will help strengthen and grow the Belizean tourism industry; promote good destination stewardship; and instill high quality standards for accommodations and travel experiences. For more information on the BTB and its services, visit www.travelbelize.org.

