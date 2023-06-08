Serving Alcohol and Hamilton, Ohio, Create Strength and Community Spirit

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Serving Alcohol's core values as a nationwide alcohol-selling and serving training company is strengthening communities. From helping businesses remain safe and profitable to protecting customers, Serving Alcohol considers the health and wellness of communities across the United States a worthy cause and investment. A great example of this type of partnership is the recent collaboration between Serving Alcohol and the city of Hamilton, Ohio.

Rivers Edge, trained by Serving Alcohol, is driven by hundreds of volunteers who will sell and serve alcohol to concertgoers. (PRNewswire)

Forty minutes north of Cincinnati, Hamilton boasts a population of 60,000 and a dedicated community of volunteers. The city's motto is "An Award Winning Community," it's hard not to notice the work put in by city officials to keep that spirit alive with organizations and events such as 17Strong, Rivers Edge, neighborhood clean-ups, and Operation Pumpkin. Recently, Serving Alcohol was honored to work with city officials to send over 200 volunteers through the alcohol certification process for the 2023 Rivers Edge season, an amphitheater offering free musical performances.

"We're big proponents for community involvement. From sponsoring scholarships, joining government organizations, and participating in town halls, the local community has always been at the heart of what we do at Serving Alcohol. So, it felt very natural to help Hamilton city officials set up a Business Account and send volunteers to get certified through our Ohio Alcohol Selling and Serving Course . The city officials were great to work with, and the volunteers blew us away with their commitment. Early adoption and completion rates were through the roof, making our part of the process easy. It shows how a great community program, whether city, county, or state government, can help foster an active and thriving community, " CEO of Serving Alcohol, Chris Strome.

To read more on Serving Alcohol and Hamilton, Ohio, please visit our blog post, Hamilton, Ohio's Thriving Volunteer Program Strengthens Community Spirit at RiversEdge .

