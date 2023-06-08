Verkada's Command product platform continues to expand with new and enhanced video search capabilities, integration with ASSA ABLOY and additional capabilities for Verkada Intercom

Verkada's Command product platform continues to expand with new and enhanced video search capabilities, integration with ASSA ABLOY and additional capabilities for Verkada Intercom

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security and management, today announced expansive new updates across its entire Command product platform. These updates include:

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's product lines - video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace and intercoms - provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. (PRNewswire)

Enhanced video search, video quality and video management features , including a novel motion search with trajectory analysis and H.265 compression technology that unlocks up to 2X video quality across all cameras. , including a novel motion search with trajectory analysis and H.265 compression technology that unlocks up to 2X video quality across all cameras.

Verkada's next-generation Indoor Mini Dome camera and expanded Dome camera line , with increased storage capacity, image quality and analytics performance for the Mini Dome and new CD32 and CD32-E camera models that extend Verkada's Dome camera line range from 3MP to up to 4K in resolution. with increased storage capacity, image quality and analytics performance for the Mini Dome and new CD32 and CD32-E camera models that extend Verkada's Dome camera line range from 3MP to up toin resolution.

Verkada's next-generation Alarm Console , with an integrated camera, talk-down speaker and wireless sensor hub. , with an integrated camera, talk-down speaker and wireless sensor hub.

Expanded capabilities for Verkada's Intercom , allowing organizations to also use it as a single-door controller and a talk down speaker. allowing organizations to also use it as a single-door controller and a talk down speaker.

Integration with ASSA ABLOY , a global leader in access solutions, expanding on Verkada's network of wireless lock integrations. expanding on Verkada's network of wireless lock integrations.

Enhanced Air Quality monitoring capabilities , including Verkada's first HVAC integration with the BACnet protocol and a new sensor device calibration feature. including Verkada's first HVAC integration with the BACnet protocol and a new sensor device calibration feature.

A singular Workplace product license for Verkada Guest and Mailroom, making it even more affordable to streamline admin workflows and increase the security of the people and packages coming through buildings. making it even more affordable to streamline admin workflows and increase the security of the people and packages coming through buildings.

"Our customers rely on Verkada's Command platform every day to help them keep their people and places safe," said Brandon Davito, VP of Product at Verkada. "With each new product and feature we're introducing today – from enhanced video search capabilities to our next-generation Alarm console and expanded Intercom capabilities – we're making it even easier for our customers to do that mission-critical work."

For more information about Verkada's platform evolution and expansion, visit www.verkada.com

About Verkada

Verkada is the leading physical security platform to protect people and places. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's product lines - video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace and intercoms - provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 17,800 organizations across more than 70 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Verkada) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Verkada